Explore a winter wonderland in Moomintroll: Winter's Warmth as you solve rescue animals in this cozy puzzle game

At the PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct, we just got a new look at Moomintroll: Winter's Warmth, a cozy Moomin puzzle game set during a cold winter. The swirling snow and howling wind rushing through Moominvalley makes me want to curl up with a blanket and a hot cup of tea.

From the developers of Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley, this spiritual successor has you playing as Moomintroll himself (for the uninitiated, these are creatures of Finnish storybook origins). He's woken up early from his winter hibernation, and while looking for someone to help him summon spring, he instead stumbles upon characters that he can lend a helping hand to.

One of these is a timid squirrel that Moomintroll finds scurrying about in the attic. As we see during the trailer above, he runs out into the frosty world, following the squirrel's tracks and telling them it's okay to stay inside where it's nice and warm.

I love the art style—it looks like you're playing through an old Disney movie like 101 Dalmatians or Bambi. Moomintroll has to shovel snow to clear his path, hide behind boulders to stop the wind blowing him backwards on the ice, and throw snowballs at some scary eyes hiding in the trees and frightening a lost dog.

This is a puzzle game, but not the kind will likely have you pulling your hair out in frustration. It looks ideal for a chilled-out afternoon of gaming on a rainy Sunday.

Moomintroll: Winter's Warmth is coming out in 2026, and you can wishlist it on Steam. The previous Moomin game, Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley, is also currently 40% off.

