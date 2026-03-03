The PC game releases we're most excited about in March

After the year's sleepy beginning, our list of new 2026 games finally starts bulking up in March. It was the first time this year that I looked at the calendar and thought, oh god, which will I make time to play? But I'm still making my way through Resident Evil Requiem, so I'll worry about that after more Leon Kennedy hours.

It's nice to see that March brings a little something for everyone. You've got the cutthroat PVP extraction shooter, Marathon; a hulking open world action RPG, Crimson Desert; and perhaps the one I'm looking forward to the most, Fatal Frame 2: Crimson Butterfly Remake. Perhaps I'll take that back after encountering its nightmarish 'Woman in Box' again, but for now, the rose-colored glasses are shielding me from terror.

There's also Death Stranding 2, launching nine months after its console release, and an early access pick with the roguelike deckbuilding sequel, Slay the Spire 2. If the games we're most excited for this month aren't up your alley, then maybe try checking out our list of cozy game releases in March, or keep scrolling for this month's busy event schedule and some noteworthy updates.

March 5 Marathon Marathon (Steam) didn't have the smoothest reveal last year, but Bungie's revival of the classic FPS series turned sci-fi extraction shooter is finally out this month. My opinion on shooters isn't worth a damn, but our resident FPS expert, Morgan Park, sounds like he's fighting for his life in Bungie's brutal cybernetic wasteland. I can already see myself getting shot trying to make a friend, but y'all have fun. March 6 Slay the Spire 2 Slay the Spire 2 (Steam) is out in early access this month, following the same schedule as the original in 2017. Mega Crit estimates the deckbuilder sequel should take about a year or two before it's ready for a 1.0 release, but it sounds like you won't be hurting for new things to do as Slay the Spire 2 launches with its 4-player co-op mode on day one. March 12 Fatal Frame 2 Remake Fatal Frame 2: Crimson Butterfly Remake (Steam) continues my PS2-to-PC horror agenda by revisiting one of my favorite games of the era, sort of. This one is more like a remake of a remake after the original PlayStation game saw a 2012 upgrade for the Wii, but those of us in North America never got a chance to play. If we get the first and third games on PC, I'll never ask for anything again. March 19 Crimson Desert Crimson Desert (Steam) is a singleplayer action RPG from the developer behind the MMO of a similar name, Black Desert. It looks even prettier than its online predecessor—a game where most of my hours were spent in the character creator. And my colleague Harvey got my attention in his Crimson Desert preview, where he described the combat as "a moonshine mix between Breath of the Wild and Dragon's Dogma 2." March 19 Death Stranding 2 Death Stranding 2 (Steam) launched last year on the PlayStation 5, but I'm hoping the nine-month wait to play with new PC features is worth it. The sequel's PC launch includes super ultrawide support, plus DLSS, FSR, and XeSS integration, so I'm assuming so, and just happy to have more control over how I play. My colleague Wes gave himself a 30 fps-induced headache on PS5, and I know my inner ear can never behave. I'd be sick all day. March Sand: Raiders of Sophie SAND: Raiders of Sophie (Steam) doesn't have an exact release date set for March just yet, but we know it's on the way sometime this month. It's a PvPvE game where you control giant moving bases with legs, called Tramplers, in a steampunk alternate history ruled by the Austro-Hungarian Empire. I love anything that lets me build, and if for nothing else, I just want to make Howl's Moving Castle.

March 2026 gaming events and sales

The Game Developers Conference (GDC) begins its annual summit on March 9

Steam Next Fest wraps up on March 2; themed Steam sales resume through the month:
March 9 – 16: Tower Defense Fest
March 19 – 26: 2026 Steam Spring Sale
March 30 – April 6: House & Home Fest

1.0 and early access games in March 2026

March 3 The Legend of Khiimori The Legend of Khiimori (Steam) brings its horse-riding, exploration adventure through 13th-century Mongolia to early access on March 3. March 5 Dysplaced Dysplaced (Steam) dubs you the guardian of a dying realm when the open world survival building game launches in early access on March 5. March 12 Solasta 2 Solasta 2 (Steam) launches its D&D-like tactical RPG campaign with a party of four adventurers when it launches in early access on March 12. March 17 Everwind Everwind (Steam) takes the blocky sandbox formula to the sky when it launches its survival crafting adventure in early access on March 17.

March 2 World of Warcraft World of Warcraft (Blizzard) launches its next big expansion, Midnight, with a new campaign arc, player housing system, and the Haranir allied race. March 3 Final Fantasy 14 Final Fantasy 14 (Site) adds more as part of the Into the Mist update with a new variant dungeon, The Merchant's Tale, and more from the Hildibrand quest series on March 3. March 17 Dead by Daylight Dead by Daylight (Steam) revisits its K-pop chapter with All-Kill Comback, adding a new map, survivor, and a rework for its popstar killer, The Trickster, on March 17. March TBD Arc Raiders Arc Raiders (Steam) starts the month with an Expedition window refresh, then launches its Flashpoint update later this month with a new map condition, arc threat, and player project.

More games releasing in March 2026

Esoteric Ebb (March 3) (Image credit: Christoffer Bodegård)

Swipe to scroll horizontally March 3 Esoteric Ebb (Steam) Become the world's worst cleric in Disco Elysium meets D&D March 3 Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remastered (Steam) Kain and Raziel with an HD makeover you can toggle March 3 Scott Pilgrim EX (Steam) Pixel brawler based on the graphic novel March 5 Never Grave: The Witch and The Curse (Steam) 2D platforming as magical witches with 4-player co-op March 5 Planet of Lana 2 (Steam) Cinematic puzzle adventure sequel March 6 Peregrino (Steam) Gruesome isometric survival horror

March 6 Lost and Found Co. Lost and Found Co. (Steam) An adorable hidden object adventure March 12 1384 Ex Voto 1384 Ex Voto (Steam) Historical action adventure set in Medieval Italy March 12 Collector's Cove Collector's Cove (Steam) Seaborne exploration and farming March 12 DarkSwitch DarkSwitch (Steam) Fantasy city-builder on a giant tree

Swipe to scroll horizontally March 12 John Carpenter's Toxic Commando (Steam) 4-player co-op FPS horde shooter March 12 Monster Hunter Stories 3 (Steam) Turn-based tale with monsties March 12 WWE 2K26 (Steam) Yearly wrestling returns with a CM Punk showcase March 13 Lucid Blocks (Steam) Liminal space, but make it with voxels March 15 Altiros (Steam) A brightly colored, crafting sandbox with extra small voxels March 16 The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin (Steam) Open world RPG gacha based on the manga series March 16 Starship Troopers: Ultimate Bug War (Steam) Boomer shooter from the makers of Warhammer 40K: Boltgun March 17 Retro Rewind (Steam) Build-a-Blockbuster March 26 EverSiege: Untold Ages (Steam) Rogutelite co-op loot-em-up March 26 Life is Strange: Reunion (Steam) Max and Chloe decide all over again March 26 Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection (Steam) Seven Mega Man games bundled with new visuals and online play March 26 Nova Roma (Steam) City-building to appease the gods March 26 Opus: Prism Peak (Steam) A vibrant narrative adventure through a Studio Ghibli-like world March 26 Screamer (Steam) A new take on the '90s racing series March 30 Hozy (Steam) Cozy, low stress home restoration March 31 Aether and Iron (Steam) An alternate 1930s tactical RPG with Disco Elysium and Bioshock flavor March 31 Tombwater (Steam) Rootin' tootin' metroidvania in the wild west March ?? The Last Cat in the Universe (Steam)

Take care of an important little kitty after humanity is all gone