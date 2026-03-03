The PC game releases we're most excited about in March
This month's calendar gets a little crowded.
After the year's sleepy beginning, our list of new 2026 games finally starts bulking up in March. It was the first time this year that I looked at the calendar and thought, oh god, which will I make time to play? But I'm still making my way through Resident Evil Requiem, so I'll worry about that after more Leon Kennedy hours.
It's nice to see that March brings a little something for everyone. You've got the cutthroat PVP extraction shooter, Marathon; a hulking open world action RPG, Crimson Desert; and perhaps the one I'm looking forward to the most, Fatal Frame 2: Crimson Butterfly Remake. Perhaps I'll take that back after encountering its nightmarish 'Woman in Box' again, but for now, the rose-colored glasses are shielding me from terror.
There's also Death Stranding 2, launching nine months after its console release, and an early access pick with the roguelike deckbuilding sequel, Slay the Spire 2. If the games we're most excited for this month aren't up your alley, then maybe try checking out our list of cozy game releases in March, or keep scrolling for this month's busy event schedule and some noteworthy updates.
PC release dates to watch in March 2026
March 5
Marathon (Steam) didn't have the smoothest reveal last year, but Bungie's revival of the classic FPS series turned sci-fi extraction shooter is finally out this month. My opinion on shooters isn't worth a damn, but our resident FPS expert, Morgan Park, sounds like he's fighting for his life in Bungie's brutal cybernetic wasteland. I can already see myself getting shot trying to make a friend, but y'all have fun.
March 6
Slay the Spire 2 (Steam) is out in early access this month, following the same schedule as the original in 2017. Mega Crit estimates the deckbuilder sequel should take about a year or two before it's ready for a 1.0 release, but it sounds like you won't be hurting for new things to do as Slay the Spire 2 launches with its 4-player co-op mode on day one.
March 12
Fatal Frame 2: Crimson Butterfly Remake (Steam) continues my PS2-to-PC horror agenda by revisiting one of my favorite games of the era, sort of. This one is more like a remake of a remake after the original PlayStation game saw a 2012 upgrade for the Wii, but those of us in North America never got a chance to play. If we get the first and third games on PC, I'll never ask for anything again.
March 19
Crimson Desert (Steam) is a singleplayer action RPG from the developer behind the MMO of a similar name, Black Desert. It looks even prettier than its online predecessor—a game where most of my hours were spent in the character creator. And my colleague Harvey got my attention in his Crimson Desert preview, where he described the combat as "a moonshine mix between Breath of the Wild and Dragon's Dogma 2."
March 19
Death Stranding 2 (Steam) launched last year on the PlayStation 5, but I'm hoping the nine-month wait to play with new PC features is worth it. The sequel's PC launch includes super ultrawide support, plus DLSS, FSR, and XeSS integration, so I'm assuming so, and just happy to have more control over how I play. My colleague Wes gave himself a 30 fps-induced headache on PS5, and I know my inner ear can never behave. I'd be sick all day.
March
SAND: Raiders of Sophie (Steam) doesn't have an exact release date set for March just yet, but we know it's on the way sometime this month. It's a PvPvE game where you control giant moving bases with legs, called Tramplers, in a steampunk alternate history ruled by the Austro-Hungarian Empire. I love anything that lets me build, and if for nothing else, I just want to make Howl's Moving Castle.
March 2026 gaming events and sales
- The Game Developers Conference (GDC) begins its annual summit on March 9
- Future Games Show returns with another spring showcase on March 12
- SXSW starts its week of gaming panels and previews on March 12
- PAX East kicks off its 4-day convention in Boston on March 26
- Steam Next Fest wraps up on March 2; themed Steam sales resume through the month:
- March 9 – 16: Tower Defense Fest
- March 19 – 26: 2026 Steam Spring Sale
- March 30 – April 6: House & Home Fest
1.0 and early access games in March 2026
March 3
The Legend of Khiimori (Steam) brings its horse-riding, exploration adventure through 13th-century Mongolia to early access on March 3.
March 12
Solasta 2 (Steam) launches its D&D-like tactical RPG campaign with a party of four adventurers when it launches in early access on March 12.
Major game updates and events in March 2026
March 2
World of Warcraft (Blizzard) launches its next big expansion, Midnight, with a new campaign arc, player housing system, and the Haranir allied race.
March 17
Dead by Daylight (Steam) revisits its K-pop chapter with All-Kill Comback, adding a new map, survivor, and a rework for its popstar killer, The Trickster, on March 17.
March TBD
Arc Raiders (Steam) starts the month with an Expedition window refresh, then launches its Flashpoint update later this month with a new map condition, arc threat, and player project.
More games releasing in March 2026
March 3
Esoteric Ebb (Steam)
Become the world's worst cleric in Disco Elysium meets D&D
March 3
Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remastered (Steam)
Kain and Raziel with an HD makeover you can toggle
March 3
Scott Pilgrim EX (Steam)
Pixel brawler based on the graphic novel
March 5
Never Grave: The Witch and The Curse (Steam)
2D platforming as magical witches with 4-player co-op
March 5
Planet of Lana 2 (Steam)
Cinematic puzzle adventure sequel
March 6
Peregrino (Steam)
Gruesome isometric survival horror
March 12
John Carpenter's Toxic Commando (Steam)
4-player co-op FPS horde shooter
March 12
Monster Hunter Stories 3 (Steam)
Turn-based tale with monsties
March 12
WWE 2K26 (Steam)
Yearly wrestling returns with a CM Punk showcase
March 13
Lucid Blocks (Steam)
Liminal space, but make it with voxels
March 15
Altiros (Steam)
A brightly colored, crafting sandbox with extra small voxels
March 16
The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin (Steam)
Open world RPG gacha based on the manga series
March 16
Starship Troopers: Ultimate Bug War (Steam)
Boomer shooter from the makers of Warhammer 40K: Boltgun
March 17
Retro Rewind (Steam)
Build-a-Blockbuster
March 26
EverSiege: Untold Ages (Steam)
Rogutelite co-op loot-em-up
March 26
Life is Strange: Reunion (Steam)
Max and Chloe decide all over again
March 26
Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection (Steam)
Seven Mega Man games bundled with new visuals and online play
March 26
Nova Roma (Steam)
City-building to appease the gods
March 26
Opus: Prism Peak (Steam)
A vibrant narrative adventure through a Studio Ghibli-like world
March 26
Screamer (Steam)
A new take on the '90s racing series
March 30
Hozy (Steam)
Cozy, low stress home restoration
March 31
Aether and Iron (Steam)
An alternate 1930s tactical RPG with Disco Elysium and Bioshock flavor
March 31
Tombwater (Steam)
Rootin' tootin' metroidvania in the wild west
March ??
The Last Cat in the Universe (Steam)
Take care of an important little kitty after humanity is all gone
