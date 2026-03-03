The PC game releases we're most excited about in March

This month's calendar gets a little crowded.

The Marathon Hunter Shell from the cinematic trailer, with the character&#039;s face zoomed in on looking up
After the year's sleepy beginning, our list of new 2026 games finally starts bulking up in March. It was the first time this year that I looked at the calendar and thought, oh god, which will I make time to play? But I'm still making my way through Resident Evil Requiem, so I'll worry about that after more Leon Kennedy hours.

It's nice to see that March brings a little something for everyone. You've got the cutthroat PVP extraction shooter, Marathon; a hulking open world action RPG, Crimson Desert; and perhaps the one I'm looking forward to the most, Fatal Frame 2: Crimson Butterfly Remake. Perhaps I'll take that back after encountering its nightmarish 'Woman in Box' again, but for now, the rose-colored glasses are shielding me from terror.

PC release dates to watch in March 2026

March 2026 gaming events and sales

Logo for the Future Games Show Spring Showcase.

  • The Game Developers Conference (GDC) begins its annual summit on March 9
  • Future Games Show returns with another spring showcase on March 12
  • SXSW starts its week of gaming panels and previews on March 12
  • PAX East kicks off its 4-day convention in Boston on March 26
  • Steam Next Fest wraps up on March 2; themed Steam sales resume through the month:
    • March 9 – 16: Tower Defense Fest
    • March 19 – 26: 2026 Steam Spring Sale
    • March 30 – April 6: House & Home Fest

1.0 and early access games in March 2026

Major game updates and events in March 2026

More games releasing in March 2026

Esoteric Ebb (March 3) (Image credit: Christoffer Bodegård)
March 3

Esoteric Ebb (Steam)

Become the world's worst cleric in Disco Elysium meets D&D

March 3

Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remastered (Steam)

Kain and Raziel with an HD makeover you can toggle

March 3

Scott Pilgrim EX (Steam)

Pixel brawler based on the graphic novel

March 5

Never Grave: The Witch and The Curse (Steam)

2D platforming as magical witches with 4-player co-op

March 5

Planet of Lana 2 (Steam)

Cinematic puzzle adventure sequel

March 6

Peregrino (Steam)

Gruesome isometric survival horror

March 12

John Carpenter's Toxic Commando (Steam)

4-player co-op FPS horde shooter

March 12

Monster Hunter Stories 3 (Steam)

Turn-based tale with monsties

March 12

WWE 2K26 (Steam)

Yearly wrestling returns with a CM Punk showcase

March 13

Lucid Blocks (Steam)

Liminal space, but make it with voxels

March 15

Altiros (Steam)

A brightly colored, crafting sandbox with extra small voxels

March 16

The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin (Steam)

Open world RPG gacha based on the manga series

March 16

Starship Troopers: Ultimate Bug War (Steam)

Boomer shooter from the makers of Warhammer 40K: Boltgun

March 17

Retro Rewind (Steam)

Build-a-Blockbuster

March 26

EverSiege: Untold Ages (Steam)

Rogutelite co-op loot-em-up

March 26

Life is Strange: Reunion (Steam)

Max and Chloe decide all over again

March 26

Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection (Steam)

Seven Mega Man games bundled with new visuals and online play

March 26

Nova Roma (Steam)

City-building to appease the gods

March 26

Opus: Prism Peak (Steam)

A vibrant narrative adventure through a Studio Ghibli-like world

March 26

Screamer (Steam)

A new take on the '90s racing series

March 30

Hozy (Steam)

Cozy, low stress home restoration

March 31

Aether and Iron (Steam)

An alternate 1930s tactical RPG with Disco Elysium and Bioshock flavor

March 31

Tombwater (Steam)

Rootin' tootin' metroidvania in the wild west

March ??

The Last Cat in the Universe (Steam)

Take care of an important little kitty after humanity is all gone

Andrea Shearon
Evergreen Writer

Andrea has been covering games for nearly a decade, picking up bylines at IGN, USA Today, Fanbyte, and Destructoid before joining the PC Gamer team in 2025. She's got a soft spot for older RPGs and is willing to try just about anything with a lovey-dovey "I can fix them" romance element. Her weekly to-do always includes a bit of MMO time, endlessly achievement hunting and raiding in Final Fantasy 14. Outside of those staples, she's often got a few survival-crafting games on rotation and loves a good scare in co-op horror games.

