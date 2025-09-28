Play as the infamous Minotaur of Greek mythology in Minos, an Orcs Must Die-like roguelite where you build a deadly labyrinth full of dastardly traps

You hear all about how Theseus killed the Minotaur and escaped his labyrinth, but how about the poor Minatour's perspective? In Minos, we get to become the monster of the maze, and it's up to us to defend it.

Revealed today during the PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct, Minos puts you into the hooves of Asterion, the half-man-half-bull doomed to dwell within the ever-shifting walls of the labyrinth built by the craftsman Daedelus.

As seen in the trailer, Minos plays like a tower defence game. You control the route through the maze and set traps to stop the Greek adventurers from getting to the center of your home. It's a lot like Orcs Must Die, only from a top-down perspective.

You'll use spikes, ballistas, and even boulders to dispatch the raiders who dare to disturb you. You can lure all your foes into one long corridor and then use linked traps to kick off a chain reaction that finishes them all off in one fell swoop. Or, you can use rotating passages to split them up and watch them get picked off one by one.

You don't have to just stand by and watch your mechanical horrors have all the fun, either: You can get stuck in and fight the stragglers. As you play you'll uncover more of his story, and by the time Theseus gets into the maze you'll have a tough decision to make about who will actually leave to see the sun again.

Minos isn't out until 2026, but you can try the demo now and then wishlist the game on Steam.

Check out every game, trailer, and announcement in the PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct.