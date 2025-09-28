Yakuza Kiwami 3 has 'completely revamped' action that lets you you fight with Ryukyu weapons and ninjas inspired by the Okinawa setting

Yakuza fans simply cannot stop winning. Yakuza Kiwami 3—a remake of 2009's Yakuza 3—and an included tie-in game called Dark Ties were announced at this year's Tokyo Game Show, and are coming early next year to the usual platforms. That includes PC, of course, a platform the series has embraced over the past decade.

"PC gamers have a big impact on the title, and I think they're what made it to where it is today," Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio head Masayoshi Yokoyama said at today's PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct.

Kiwami 3 isn't like the other remakes of the older games in the series, according to Yokoyama, who we spoke to during a visit to RGG headquarters in Japan.

"Instead of simply adding mini-games or extra story content, we've added an entirely new, standalone game called Dark Ties," he said. "This allows players to experience the story from a completely new perspective as a different protagonist."

Dark Ties is included with Yakuza Kiwami 3, and stars Yoshitaka Mine, a character from Yakuza 3 who was once a businessman but has turned to a life of crime.

Yokoyama says that our perspective on who's right and wrong might change after playing from the perspective of the antagonist. Given that Kiryu starts up an orphanage in this game, it'll be hard to see him as the villain over Mine, but we'll have to actually play Dark Ties to make up our minds.

That's not all that's new, though: The combat has also been "completely revamped." The Yakuza games have seen their fair share of combat changes over the series' history, and Kiwami 3 features the "the latest version" of the action systems. Yokoyama also teases that we'll be getting a new mode that lets us use Ryukyu weapons.

Ryukyu is the name of the old kingdom of Okinawa, where parts of Yakuza 3 are set. He says there will also be "Okinawan-style weapons and ninjas."

These games aren't out until February 11, 2026, but you can pre-purchase or add them to your wishlist on Steam right now. Both games are included in one package.

