Earth Must Die looks like a sci-fi Monkey Island, with an extremely British cast that includes names from Taskmaster, Game of Thrones, and Doctor Who

Sometimes, a videogame cast is so British that even I, a life-long Brit, have to stop and ask myself, 'do we really sound like that?' No wonder we're always the baddies in spy movies. Starring actors from Game of Thrones, Doctor Who, Our Flag Means Death, Horrible Histories, and Taskmaster, the reveal of charming point-and-click adventure game Earth Must Die will delight fans of Blighty.

Joel Fry leads the project as Vvalak Lizardtongue, a very different character to the ones he played in Game of Thrones and ancient Rome sitcom Plebs. He's got a nursing bot called Milky, which we don't need to get into right now, and his father is a monarch who doesn't want to bequeath him his rightful inheritance of the Tyrythian kingdom—a common issue among even the regular folk on this side of the pond.

Fortunately, or unfortunately, depending on how you look at it, a robotic Terranoid invasion has killed the king and taken over. So, Vvalak decides to go and take over Earth as revenge. What did we do to deserve this fate? Guess you'll have to play to find out.

Leading the Terranoids is videogame royalty Ben Starr, who's been in everything from Final Fantasy to Hades 2 to Dead Take. I can't wait to see what his metallic antagonist gets up to.

Earth Must Die looks something like a sci-fi Monkey Island: Witty, point-and-click, vibrant, excellent voice actors. There's no release date just yet, but you can wishlist Earth Must Die on Steam right now.

