Don't Lie is a freaky new horror game about a reclusive 'hikikomori' trapped in liminal spaces with terrifying hallucinations and so very many eyes

BrokenLore: Don't Lie reveal trailer - PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct - YouTube Watch On

Do you ever feel a bit funny and then realize you've not left your apartment in five days? No, just me then?

Broken Lore: Don't Lie, a spin-off of the horror game Don't Watch, encapsulates that feeling and then some. It puts you in the shoes of Junko, an isolated young woman losing her grip on reality while in self-imposed isolation.

Don't Lie was shown off for the first time during today's PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct, and the trailer gave me chills.

Junko is a "hikikomori," someone who secludes themself at home, away from the outside world. Following a therapeutic program, Junko finds herself alone again, desperately trying to reconnect with two of the people she met during the process. One is Shinji, the protagonist of Don't Watch.

The game is all first-person, and you'll venture throughout Juno's apartment and her own, crumbling psyche which is conjuring up liminal spaces and terrifying hallucinations.

The trailer shows off the mix of hyper realistic interiors like swimming pools and hallways covered in notes, as well as a scary, eye-covered monster inspired by the Dodomeki, a Japanese folklore spirit. There are so, so many eyes.

To contrast the scares is a fully-playable version of Fantasy Boy, a side-scrolling '90s-style adventure game that Junko uses as a way to calm her nerves when life gets tough. The fact Don't Lie keeps its first-person perspective and simply displays it on an in-game TV just adds to the immersion. Even if Junko can escape the horrors, you won't be able to.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Don't Lie is coming sometime in 2026, and you can wishlist it on Steam now.

Check out every game, trailer, and announcement in the PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct.