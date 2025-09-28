Killing Floor 3's Rearmament update drops this Halloween, bringing new weapons, a revamped perk system, and loads of bug fixes and performance improvements

Killing Floor 3 is back with a bang, adding new weapons, updated attachments, and a reworked perk system this Halloween. I've been a fan of the series ever since my housemate at college introduced me to the Zed-slaying gorefest, and since this is the first batch of new material coming to the newest game, I'm excited.

Creative director Bryan Wynia kicks off the new gameplay trailer by introducing us to three new weapons that are being added. First up is the Streik Dual Defender Shotgun. This thing packs a serious punch, and we see it sending Zeds flying backwards, cutting them clean in half, or both—often both. If you're worried about only having two shots, don't be! This thing even has a quad barrel attachment, which reminds me of the shotgun in Bulletstorm.

Next is the MKR-350 Assault Rifle, which looks awesome when you start modifying it and adding all the attachments. It appears to be a solid all-rounder: real bread and butter weaponry that should be useful just about anywhere.

Finally, the M14 EBR MOD 0. This semi-automatic rifle rewards patience and precision, and should be great for targeting the weak spots on the bigger Zeds—or just popping heads off. You can't just spray and pray with this, but if your aim is true, you'll be taking down more Zeds than your teammates.

But it's not just new weapons and mods coming to Killing Floor 3. The Rearmament update is revamping the perk system. Now, you'll be able to mix and match any specialist with any perk, meaning you're not locked into class-specific ones. So, you'll be able to use your favorite class and find new synergies.

There are also tonnes of balance changes, bug fixes, and performance improvements coming with this update. It's great to see the game is improving, so make sure you come back and check it out if you got it at launch.

If you want to jump into the Zed-slaying action right now, Killing Floor 3 is available on Steam.

