House Flipper 2 brings back the pets in an upcoming DLC that will add dozens of cats and dogs as well as hamster, bunnies, snakes, and a bunch of other cute critters to adopt

Revealed today for the first time during the PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct, House Flipper 2's upcoming Pets DLC will add some animal chaos to the home renovation game. From the trailer above, it looks like a solid iteration on the Pets DLC for the original House Flipper game.

It's not just pets being added to the game, but an entire new region, Puffin Isle, for you to help develop. There are 10 new pet-focused houses coming to House Flipper 2, alongside 10 jobs to tackle and several new buyers to interact with.

There are over 40 cat and dog breeds being added to the game, and more than 30 smaller pet species you can adopt, like rabbits, snakes, and hamsters. I wonder if a Maine Coon and a frog would get along?

As anyone who's ever owned a pet will know, you can't just adopt an animal and call it a day. Those things come with so many accessories, and there are hundreds of pet-related items that you'll be able to decorate with.

You'll be able to take pets with you while you're fixing up a house, too. I'm sure they'll be very helpful and do a good job. If you like to play co-op, then your friends can pet them while you all work together.

The House Flipper 2 Pets DLC is coming 2026. You can find the base game on Steam right now.

