Doomspire combines lots of my favorite things: deck builders, roguelikes, and fantasy, and it's out now
Are you ready to descend into the abyss?
As a Magic: The Gathering enjoyer, I love a good deck building game. Add some fantasy elements and a roguelike twist and that's pretty much all my keywords ticked off. Enter Doomspire, where you delve into an ancient ruin to fight bosses, grab as much loot as you can carry, and of course, collect cards.
If you're familiar with Hearthstone or Magic: The Gathering Arena, then the Doomspire trailer shown during today's PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct will look just like the kind of digital card game battle interfaces you're used to. I just like it when the cards actually jab forwards to attack—it reminds me of when I was a kid and I'd push my Yu-Gi-Oh! Cards around like they were alive.
There are several different card types on offer. Minions are your standard creatures, which remain on the battlefield and attack and defend for you. Then there are Powers. These are like Sorcery and Instant spells, dishing out an effect to help turn the tide for you in a pinch. Finally, there are Passives. These function like Enchantments and give a continuous effect that can be buffed depending on how often you activate the relevant trigger.
The Minions can have abilities, too, adding even more complexity to Doomspire. Some activate as soon as a Minion is summoned to the battlefield, others trigger later when specific conditions are met. Picking which cards to add to your deck is going to be tricky.
Unlike most of the games in today's showcase, you don't have to wait to get stuck into Doomspire. The game came out September 19, so you can join the community and play today—it's on Steam.
