Farmbotic mashes up Stardew Valley and Satisfactory in a cross-platform farming sim where little robot buddies help grow your crops
Look at the adorable bunny ears on that robot.
If you saw the Farmbotic trailer just now during the PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct and thought it looked familiar, you're right! The farming sim was originally announced as Farmatic, but has undergone a name change and is now called Farmbotic. A much better name, in my opinion.
Farmbotic is a little like a 3D Stardew Valley, offering a cute, easy-going farming and gathering experience, complete with enemies to slay in mines and dungeons. The twist is that it also throws in co-op and some mechanical elements à la Satisfactory.
As you can see in the trailer, there are cute robots that will work the land with you, and also machines you can build and pipes you can connect to help you keep up with all the labor that goes into maintaining a proper farm. It's also got a charming '70s and '90s retro-futuristic style, and gives the bots some sweet bunny ears.
Another feature that's just been announced is that Farmbotic will be launching with crossplay, so you won't need to disown any friends who choose to get it on PS5 or Xbox.
People lucky enough to attend the Tokyo Game Show in person already got a chance to go hands-on with Farmbotic, but the rest of us will have to wait until it launches sometime in 2026. Until then, you can wishlist it on Steam.
