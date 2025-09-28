Soulmask, the survival game that's basically Palworld but with people, is finally leaving early access, and it's coming with an ancient Egyptian DLC

When I first played Soulmask last year, it was set in a lush, Mayan jungle. Now, with its full 1.0 release coming later this year, we're also getting the Shifting Sands DLC that adds an ancient Egyptian flair.

For those unfamiliar with the survival game, you play as someone who escapes from a human sacrifice and dons a mask that allows you to control others and bring them into your clan. You can then assign them tasks like gathering or producing resources. It's like Palworld only with people instead of elemental monsters.

A poetic and trippy trailer at today's PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct has revealed that the full game is launching later this year alongside an Egyptian gods-themed DLC.

Starting off strong with a woman falling off a pyramid suspended in the sky into a vast desert below, we then see several boats take to the air. Rather than the ancient Egypt from textbooks, this is the civilization of conspiracy theory, mixing myth with alien technology.

These Solar Barges utilize anti-gravity technology to fly high above the pyramids that litter the new desert landscape. Don the visage of Horus, Anubis, and more of the pantheon, and imbue yourself with their powers so that you can soar on mystic wings rather than fall to your demise.

It's a far cry from the start where you're simply gathering rocks and sticks and making rudimentary tools, and I'm excited to see what else the game takes from Egyptian history and legend.

Soulmask is launching fully later this year, and the Shifting Sands DLC will be available for purchase at the same time. You find the early access version of the game now on Steam.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Check out every game, trailer, and announcement in the PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct.