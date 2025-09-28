Absolum's newest trailer teases killer music from the composer behind Elden Ring and Sekiro
The dark fantasy beat 'em up should make for a stellar soundscape.
I have been excited for very few videogames the way I'm excited for Absolum. Guard Crush won my heart when it dropped Streets of Rage 4, a beat 'em up so fluid and skill-expressive it approaches the zenith of the genre, and so I was floored when I tried Absolum during Steam Next Fest earlier this year and felt it had the potential to be even better.
Part of that I attribute to its original fantasy world where it feels like the devs, unshackled by the aesthetic constraints of a 20-year-old series, were able to make something far more grandiose than grimy streetfights. Who better, then, to bang out the soundtrack than Yuka Kitamura, mastermind behind the tunes of Elden Ring and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice?
A studio recording was revealed during today's PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct, interspersed with some new clips of the game's combat. It's all snarling strings and portentous vocal melodies, and given that it's performed by a live orchestra, it's a level of production value the sidescrolling beat 'em up is treated to less often than I'd like. Stylistically, it's perfect for what you'd expect from musical backing in a fantasy videogame.
The boss footage is no slouch either, and only makes me more impatient to finally get my hands on this thing. Time will tell if Absolum can pave a way forward for the venerable genre, but the stage is certainly set for the game to dazzle when it launches October 9.
If Absolum has caught your eye, you can check the demo out or wishlist the game on Steam.
Check out every game, trailer, and announcement in the PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Justin first became enamored with PC gaming when World of Warcraft and Neverwinter Nights 2 rewired his brain as a wide-eyed kid. As time has passed, he's amassed a hefty backlog of retro shooters, CRPGs, and janky '90s esoterica. Whether he's extolling the virtues of Shenmue or troubleshooting some fiddly old MMO, it's hard to get his mind off games with more ambition than scruples. When he's not at his keyboard, he's probably birdwatching or daydreaming about a glorious comeback for real-time with pause combat. Any day now...
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.