'Liars must be punished': Dyping Escape looks creepy as hell, pitting you against a pair of eyes that seem to be taking over your PC

Horror has always been a genre that pushes boundaries. It toys with our ideas of what a game can actually be. In Dyping Escape, rather than simply selecting conversation options from a drop down box, you have to type out predetermined responses. Sounds easy, but as the trailer in the PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct shows, things quickly unravel.

A set of mysterious eyes tells you to play a typing game with it, promising to improve your keyboard clicking speed. Honestly, I could use the help. I pretty much only use the index finger on my right hand to hit the keys, so I could use some practice.

However, things take a sinister turn when the eyes get you to type "Liars must be punished" and "I offer you my left eye." PSA: Don't offer the weird eyes in your computer your own peepers, that won't go well for you.

What follows makes it look as though the eyes are trying to take over your computer, attempting to shut down your CPU, disabling your mouse cursor, and telling you they want to "take over your empty shell." It's like an evil version of Clippy.

In the full trailer you can even see it wearing your own left eye, and it creates a very disconcerting effect.

I wonder if Dyping Escape is trying to teach us something about the consequences of simply following instructions given to us in videegames, like BioShock did. Whatever the case, I'm excited to dig deeper into its weird world.

Dyping Escape is coming next year, so you've got plenty of time to install a good piece of antivirus software. You can wishlist it right now, on Steam.

