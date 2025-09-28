Huntsman is like Alien: Isolation but with massive spiders instead of Xenomorphs, and its demo is coming next month

Huntsman teaser trailer - PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct - YouTube Watch On

I hate spiders. I hate them so much, that after watching the new trailer for Huntsman which aired during the PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct, I'm looking around the room trying to make sure there isn't one hiding in some corner. And that's exactly what you'll be doing in this upcoming survival horror game.

In the trailer, we see a giant huntsman spider slowly stalking some poor soul who finds themself in the middle of a lab where the enlarged arachnids have escaped. Why anyone would want to make already horrifying creatures big is beyond me, but scientists don't always stop to wonder if they should be doing whatever it is they're doing.

Running away and looking over your shoulder isn't enough, though; with spiders, you have to look up, because it's not just the huntsman that's out to get you. As the protagonist rounds a corner, an orb weaver spider slowly descends from the ceiling onto them. It's a testament to the tension of the trailer that this wasn't even really a jump scare, just an extended moment of dread. I still almost screamed and I'm not even playing it yet.

It's got the same vibe as Alien: Isolation, only with massive spiders instead of Xenomorphs. Honestly, I'd sooner go up against face huggers and the perfect organism than a huntsman spider.

For me, Eight Legged Freaks was a straight-up horror movie, not a comedy, so this really is peak scares for me. I can handle a game like Choo-Choo Charles no problem, because it's absurd enough to stop being spooky, but Huntsman's creepy crawlies and lab-setting feel so real I reckon this game will have me jumping out of my seat constantly.

Huntsman has a demo coming out October 13 and the full game will launch this November. You can wishlist it on Steam.

