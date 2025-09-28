Outward 2 opts for immersion over power fantasy, but the RPG gives you all the tools you need to survive in its harsh world

Outward 2 release date trailer - PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct - YouTube Watch On

Lots of RPGs deliver the ultimate power fantasy. You are the chosen one, destined to tower above all and smite your enemies. But in Outward 2, you're just a person, and you're just as likely to be waylaid by the cold or an infection as you are a monster.

There are monsters, though. In a new gameplay trailer revealed during today's PC Gaming Show Tokyo Direct, we see the kind of preparation that goes into hunting the monstrosities that call the world of Aurai home.

In the snow-covered mountains, we see the two-player splitscreen in action. The pair set up a small campfire and erect some tents to sleep in and store goods overnight. You can't just trek endlessly: you need to rest, eat, and stay warm. There's also a clip of a traveller stopping for a rest in a cave, so you can use natural shelters to protect you from the elements, too.

In the combat montage, even smaller enemies pose a challenge. Outward 2 isn't a game where they'll wait in an orderly circle and attack one by one; they just take advantage of their numbers if they have them.

The highlight of the trailer for me was when the duo hunted a deer-like monster that I've definitely seen in a Scandinavian horror film once. The two players set up a rope trap, some sort of magical sigil, and then lure the creature to them by shooting an arrow into its neck. When it triggers the rope, spikes shoot up from the ground and stagger it. One player moves in with melee attacks as the other keeps the stagger up by casting magical spells at it—teamwork at its finest.

I can't wait to play this, but I'll have to, because it's not due out until summer 2026. There is a playtest you can register for now, though, and you can wishlist Outward 2 on Steam. The first game is also on Steam, and PC Gamer's Chris Livingston is among its fans.

