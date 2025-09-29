All active Volleyball Legends codes in September 2025
Save up for all the unique volleyball skins, flashy score effects, and mildly toxic emotes your opponents use by redeeming new Volleyball Legends codes. Yup, it's yet another anime-inspired Roblox experience, but this one stands out as one of the few implementing more direct gameplay cues from its series source material: Haikyuu.
The volleyball action game maintains a fairly regular supply of new codes, rewarding you with more Lucky Spins or currency for cosmetics.
All active Volleyball Legends codes
- UPDATE_38 - 5 Lucky Style Spins
- FALL_SEASON - 5 Lucky Ability Spins
- BECOME_SPIDER - 5 Lucky Style Spins
Expired Volleyball Legends codes
UPDATE_37 3M_FAVS YOGAN_BUFF UPDATE_36 300K_CCU ANGRY_MAN UPDATE_35
How to redeem Volleyball Legends codes
Note that you'll have to reach level 15 to redeem Volleyball Legends codes, and while some Roblox games have multiple level requirements, this seems to be its only one. Keep scrolling for a few quick leveling tips, otherwise here's how to redeem codes in Volleyball Legends:
- Select the Shop icon at the bottom of the screen
- From the tabs on the left, click Codes at the bottom
- As long as you're level 15, input your active Volleyball Legends code
- Select Use Code for your rewards, expired or invalid codes will return an error
Tips for quick XP and rewards in Volleyball Legends
Win or lose, playing volleyball matches are your primary source of gaining XP and rewards. If you're trying to level quickly or score easy Yen, then I've got a few tips to help speed the process along.
- Check the daily and seasonal quests as they refresh with new XP rewards. Daily milestones typically have a few tasks that are low effort, like logging in for 30 minutes
- Register for Discord rewards by verifying your character through Bloxlink and joining the official server
- Join the official Roblox game group, then favorite and like Volleyball Legends on Roblox, and you'll receive extra Yen
