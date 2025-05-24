All active Blade Ball codes in May 2025 and how to redeem them in Roblox
Look sharp on the Blade Ball field with the latest codes for free wheel spins and more.
It’s you versus 14 other players in Blade Ball, the most exciting original experience on Roblox. I found myself facing off against foes of different skill levels, all with the same goal: defend and destroy. A simple premise overall that turns far more interesting as matches go on, Blade Ball is easy to learn but I don't feel like I'm close to mastering it yet.
Thankfully, Blade Ball also has plenty of free codes available, so you can unlock free items, skills, and everything in between if you find yourself as hooked on it as I am.
It doesn’t matter if you’ve just started your journey in Blade Ball or you’ve been playing for months now: Free items are free items. Punch in as many of these codes as you can to fill out your collection, as developers sometimes remove them without any notice and when they're gone they're gone.
Ready to rack up some wins? I may not be able to guarantee you first place, but I've at least got your back with all of the freshest codes available. So even if you lose, at least you'll look good doing it? But be warned: if you run into me on the Blade Ball field, I'm not going to take it easy on you.
All active Blade Ball codes
- 5BVISITS - Free Sparkler Sword (NEW)
- RAMADAN - Free Wheel Spin
- 5BVISITS - Bubble Wand Sword
- SHARKATTACK - Free Wheel Spin
- SUMMERSTARTSHERE - Free Wheel Spin
- ENERGYSWORDS - Free Wheel Spin
- FROGS - Free Wheel Spin
- GOODVSEVIL - Free Wheel Spin
- RNGEMOTES - Free Wheel Spin
- FREESPINS - Free Wheel Spin
- 2BTHANKS - Free Wheel Spin
- BATTLEROYAL - Free Storm Ticket
- DUNGEONRELEASE - x50 Dungeon Runes
- GIVEMELUCK - x4 Luck in RNG World (10 Minutes)
How to redeem Blade Ball codes
- Open Blade Ball on Roblox
- Click "Extras" in the top right corner
- Scroll down and select Codes
- Enter any of the codes listed on our page
- Click the Green Checkmark to redeem codes and get your rewards
Looking to make your redemption process easier? Copy and paste any of the codes directly from our page into Blade Ball and just click the green check mark.
I’ve gone through and tested each of the codes on this page to ensure that they work, to avoid any frustrations. If a code isn’t working, there is a chance that the developers have recently disabled that code without our knowledge. This happens, so be sure you’re checking back weekly to make sure you’ve always got the freshest codes—we're also regularly updating this guide when find codes have expired.
If you’re unable to copy and paste the codes directly from our page, be sure that you’re following our capitalization and punctuation. Some experiences in Roblox will throw an error over these little details, so if you want to redeem your codes, replicate them exactly.
Good luck on the Blade Ball battlefield, brave soldiers.
