All active Anime Eternal codes in August 2025 and how to redeem them

While you start out in a Dragon Ball Z-inspired world, Anime Eternal is in no short supply of other popular shounen destinations and that's easily its biggest draw. Brawling your way through the streets is the key to unlocking even more themed locations from series like Bleach and Jujutsu Kaisen, but you'll need to beef up to power through. That's where Anime Eternal codes come in.
It's certainly one of the more code-happy Roblox games, frequently compensating players with the usual update or downtime rewards and then going the extra mile for even smaller, half-step patches. So don't be surprised if you see a long list of active codes stick around for a while!
All Anime Eternal codes
Codes for Anime Eternal mostly yield Potion Bundles, or at least that's what I've seen so far. That may leave you longing for more direct drops for things like tokens or extra accessories, but a healthy supply of Drop Potions makes your farming time easier.
New Anime Eternal codes
- DungeonFall1
- Update12.5
- 31KPlayers
- 32KPlayers
- 33KPlayers
- 150KLikes
More active Anime Eternal codes
- Update12.2
- Update12.2Late
- Update12
- Update11.5
- Update11Small
- BugFixUpdate11
- Update11
- UpdateDelay
- 140KLikes
- 135KLikes
- 130KLikes
- 125KLikes
- 120KLikes
- 115KLikes
- 340KFav
- 330KFAV
- 320KFav
- 315KFav
- 310KFAV
- 35MVisits
- 32MVisits
- 30MVisits
- 30kOnline
- 29KPlayers
- 28KPlayers
- 27KPlayers
- 26KPlayers
- 25KPlayers
- 24KPlayers
- 23KPlayers
- 22KPlayers
- 21KPlayers
- 20KPlayers
- 19KPlayers
- 18KPlayers
- 17KPlayers
- 40K
- WhyNotOneMore
- WhyNotOneMore2
- WeaponFix
- TheEyes
- Restaurant
- Stands
- BugFixSome
- PotionFix1
How to redeem codes
Where is the menu for redeeming codes in Anime Eternal?
- Select Inventory at the bottom of your screen (or press Y)
- Click the Shop icon on the right
- The Codes button should pop up in the bottom right, just below the shop
- Now, you should see the Redeem! option
I've yet to run into any annoying leveling requirements with codes in Anime Eternal, so copy and paste any we've flagged as active above and reap the benefits. If you aren't getting any rewards, double check to make sure it's a new code you haven't redeemed before—or it could have just expired while we're between updates.
Tips for earning more Anime Eternal Credits and resources
I get it—codes typically feel the most useful when they're dishing out currency or leveling resources, but the potions in Anime Eternal are handy as long as you're using them to work through worlds and dungeons.
My best advice is to see potion rewards from codes as a step in-between. Use damage and loot buffs when you're working through any world's questlog to make the process faster, plus net you a bigger return on coins and other drops specific to the zone. There's no point in hoarding them for the perfect moment since the game gives you so many on a near weekly basis.
For more champions, focus on the easy stuff like daily log in rewards for more Credits—the F2P currency for earning characters in Anime Eternal. Some of the harder dungeon achievements also give more Credits, but that's not very helpful in the beginning
