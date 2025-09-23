All Racket Rivals codes and how to redeem them

If you need a helping hand, redeeming Racket Rivals codes is your fastest way to get free spins and yen. The yen you earn from playing and scoring in matches doesn't stack up quickly, so getting a boost as soon as you start playing will save you from having to spend any Robux on items in the shop. If you keep on top of cashing in these free rewards, you'll be the best player on the court in no time. Keep in mind you need to complete the tutorial and join one match before you can access the code redemption menu, though.

All active Racket Rivals codes

Here is every Racket Rivals code you can currently redeem:

NOWAYFIFTYK - 100 x Yen

- 100 x Yen USEMATCHMAKING - 1 x Lucky Spin

- 1 x Lucky Spin SL3EPY - 1 x Awakening Spin

All inactive Racket Rivals codes

FREEADMIN

sorryreboot

How to redeem Racket Rivals codes

To redeem codes in Racket Rivals, all you need to do is:

Launch the experience in Roblox Click the shop icon along the bottom of the screen Select the codes button in the top right corner Copy and paste or type in your code Press redeem to get your reward