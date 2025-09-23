All Racket Rivals codes and how to redeem them
Redeem these codes for spins and yen.
If you need a helping hand, redeeming Racket Rivals codes is your fastest way to get free spins and yen. The yen you earn from playing and scoring in matches doesn't stack up quickly, so getting a boost as soon as you start playing will save you from having to spend any Robux on items in the shop. If you keep on top of cashing in these free rewards, you'll be the best player on the court in no time. Keep in mind you need to complete the tutorial and join one match before you can access the code redemption menu, though.
All active Racket Rivals codes
Here is every Racket Rivals code you can currently redeem:
- NOWAYFIFTYK - 100 x Yen
- USEMATCHMAKING - 1 x Lucky Spin
- SL3EPY - 1 x Awakening Spin
All inactive Racket Rivals codes
- FREEADMIN
- sorryreboot
How to redeem Racket Rivals codes
To redeem codes in Racket Rivals, all you need to do is:
- Launch the experience in Roblox
- Click the shop icon along the bottom of the screen
- Select the codes button in the top right corner
- Copy and paste or type in your code
- Press redeem to get your reward
Kara is an evergreen writer. Having spent four years as a games journalist guiding, reviewing, or generally waffling about the weird and wonderful, she’s more than happy to tell you all about which obscure indie games she’s managed to sink hours into this week. When she’s not raising a dodo army in Ark: Survival Evolved or taking huge losses in Tekken, you’ll find her helplessly trawling the internet for the next best birdwatching game because who wants to step outside and experience the real thing when you can so easily do it from the comfort of your living room. Right?
