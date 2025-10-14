All Anime Last Stand codes for October 2025
All active Anime Last Stand codes for rerolls, technique shards, and pearls.
Anime-inspired creations and waves of traditional tower defense are Roblox staples, so it's no surprise to see Anime Last Stand joining the ranks of popular games combining the two. And much like the others, you'll spend most of your time grinding for resources to summon new characters from a constant rotation of anime banners and seasonal events.
Anime Last Stand codes provide a way to pull for more heroes too, or just beef up those you already have—supplying you with a steady stream of free rerolls, technique shards, and pearls. The current roster sports dozens of shounen favorites from series like Demon Slayer, One Piece, and Naruto. There's even a few Final Fantasy and Nier tributes, like Sephiroth and 2B.
All active Anime Last Stand codes
- TokyoGhoulQOL! - 100 Technique Shards, 7 Pearls
- UPD72ALS! - 100 Technique Shards, 7 Pearls
- 72LongMaint - 100 Halloween Capsules
- GhoulALS - 5 Halloween Capsules, 10,000 Candy Baskets, 7 Pearls
- DemonSlayerMovie! - 50 Technique Shards, 5 Pearls
- SorryDelayDelay!! - 50 Technique Shards, 5 Pearls
- NewGameMode! - 50 Technique Shards, 5 Pearls
- TheBossIG4ds - 20 Technique Shards, 2 Pearls
Expired Anime Last Stand codes
FinalFantasy! - 75 Rerolls, 7 Pearls FFHypeALS! - 75 Rerolls, 7 Pearls MAJORQOL! - 75 Rerolls, 7 Pearls BaryonFinally! - 75 Rerolls, 7 Pearls LordSeventh! - 75 Rerolls, 7 Pearls ShadowHokage! - 75 Rerolls, 7 Pearls PatchNiceWee! - 200 Rerolls, 30 Pearls
How to redeem Anime Last Stand codes
You'll need to join the official group to redeem codes in Anime Last Stand, and then it's back to the usual Roblox process.
- Join the official Anime Last Stand Roblox group
- Start the game and select the orange Codes button in the bottom right
- Copy and paste an Anime Last Stand code from our list into the new window
- Click the green Redeem button for your rewards
While Anime Last Stand does have rewards for leveling up available elsewhere in-game, it seems none of the code freebies are locked behind frustrating level requirements—or if there are, I haven't seen them yet.
If your code isn't working, double check to make sure you haven't copied any extra characters or spaces. The codes are exact and case sensitive, so it'll warn you if the code is invalid. Expired codes give you a different error message letting you know the offer is no longer valid.
