All Fruit Battlegrounds codes and how to redeem
Get some extra gems with these codes.
Fruit Battlegrounds throws you straight into the action the second you spin for a fruit at the beginning, so making sure you're prepared for the fast-paced combat is essential in this One Piece-inspired experience. Luckily, Fruit Battlegrounds codes give you more opportunities to unlock bonus fruit and a variety of abilities to keep your fighting style fresh as well.
While these codes won't give you new abilities directly, they will give you more gems, saving you from working for them yourself or spending any of your precious Robux. They're also incredibly straightforward to redeem, and you can do so from the very beginning of the game.
All Fruit Battlegrounds codes
Here is every code you can currently redeem in Fruit Battlegrounds so you can give yourself the best chance at winning:
- ALMOST980K! - 500 Gems
- CRASHL4NDING! - 500 Gems
- THEMARINEHERO - 500 Gems
- UPDATE21! - 500 Gems
Expired Fruit Battlegrounds codes
- POW970K
- LOL960K!
- 950KOMGGG!
- 940KHAPPYDAYZ
- 930KINS4NITY
- HYPEE920K!
- WOWZER910
- OMG9HUNDRED!
- MAGNIFICENT890K!!
- BIGDAY
How to redeem Fruit Battlegrounds codes
To redeem codes in Fruit Battlegrounds, you need to:
- Boot up the experience from the Roblox launcher
- Click the Spin Fruit button on the main menu
- Click the Spin treasure chest on the right-hand side of the screen
- Type or copy and paste your code into the "Codes" block in the bottom left corner
- Click "redeem", and your rewards will immediately be credited to your account
