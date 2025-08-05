All Fruit Battlegrounds codes and how to redeem

Fruit Battlegrounds throws you straight into the action the second you spin for a fruit at the beginning, so making sure you're prepared for the fast-paced combat is essential in this One Piece-inspired experience. Luckily, Fruit Battlegrounds codes give you more opportunities to unlock bonus fruit and a variety of abilities to keep your fighting style fresh as well.

While these codes won't give you new abilities directly, they will give you more gems, saving you from working for them yourself or spending any of your precious Robux. They're also incredibly straightforward to redeem, and you can do so from the very beginning of the game.

All Fruit Battlegrounds codes

Here is every code you can currently redeem in Fruit Battlegrounds so you can give yourself the best chance at winning:

ALMOST980K! - 500 Gems

CRASHL4NDING! - 500 Gems

THEMARINEHERO - 500 Gems

UPDATE21! - 500 Gems

Expired Fruit Battlegrounds codes

POW970K

LOL960K!

950KOMGGG!

940KHAPPYDAYZ

930KINS4NITY

HYPEE920K!

WOWZER910

OMG9HUNDRED!

MAGNIFICENT890K!!

BIGDAY

How to redeem Fruit Battlegrounds codes

To redeem codes in Fruit Battlegrounds, you need to: