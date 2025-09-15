Plants vs Brainrots codes and how to redeem them

The Roblox brainrot trend continues with more shoe-wearing sharks, strangely shaped cats, and bizarre cappuccino ballerinas in another tower defense experience based on Plants vs. Zombies. Just as its namesake implies, the brainrots replace zombies while keeping the plants to grow your defenses against an eccentric army of critters.

A few Plants vs Brainrots codes should speed that process along, too. So if you need a little help scoring more valuable seeds through extra cash and resources, try redeeming more freebies from Yo Gurt Studio.

All active Plants vs Brainrots codes

based - $5,000

Expired Plants vs Brainrots codes

There are no expired Plants vs Brainrots codes at this time.

How to redeem Plants vs Brainrots codes

Image 1 of 3 Select the 'Shop' menu on the middle left side of the HUD. (Image credit: Yo Gurt Studio / Roblox) Click 'Rewards' and scroll down, then click the 'Codes' button. (Image credit: Yo Gurt Studio / Roblox) Type in codes here, then use the 'Claim' button. (Image credit: Yo Gurt Studio / Roblox)

The Plants vs Brainrots codes menu is a bit more tucked away than the usual Roblox redemption window, but Yo Gurt Studio does have a place for you to score a few extra gardening rewards.

Here's how to use codes in Plants vs. Brainrots:

Select Shop from the menu options on the left Click the Rewards tab, it's located on the bottom left side of the window Scroll just a bit, then select the blue Codes button Enter your code in the window and click Claim

There are no pre-requisites to use codes in Plants vs Brainrots, so that's all there is to it. If your code isn't working, the game should indicate whether it's an expired reward or incorrect entry.

I'd also suggest clearing out your inventory so it's not at max capacity. While we haven't seen any codes give more than cash just yet, you can lose out on items in Plants vs Brainrots when you've hit the 250 space limit.