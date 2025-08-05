All Jujutsu Infinite codes and how to redeem

Redeeming Jujutsu Infinite codes is your key to getting free spins in this sorcery-based anime experience. These codes are the easiest way to get better abilities and work towards becoming the strongest student at Jujutsu High without having to spend any Robux. There are a few other ways you can unlock free spins, such as completing daily quests or using the AFK mode, but codes are incredibly straightforward to redeem so are well worth using when you start out.

To use your spins, head to the customise menu, and use the spin button under each innate slot. Though I can't guarantee you'll be mastering the Black Flash or pulling off Boogie Woogie, getting a hold of free spins will help you master new techniques and get some valuable rewards to help you out. Here's all the codes you can redeem right now.

All Jujutsu Infinite codes

PLANT_MANIP_20K - 100 Spins

PLANT_MANIP_OUT - 100 Spins

PLANT_SOON - 50 Spins

Expired Jujutsu Infinite codes

THUNDER_GOD

PROJECTION_SOON

20K_FOLLOW_THUNDR

THUNDER_SOON

PROJECTION_OUT

PROJECTION_20K

SOUL_SOON_REWORK

SOUL_20K

MECH_MAX

MECH_SHUTDOWN

How to redeem Jujutsu Infinite codes

You can redeem Jujutsu Infinite codes through the customise menu on the right hand side. There's also a shopping cart icon in the top right corner which you can press to bring up the "redeem code here" menu. Type your code in, or copy it from the list above, and your spins will be added to your account. When you use them on your innate slots on the customise menu, one spin will be taken from your winnings.



It's important to remember that codes are case sensitive too, so if your redemption doesn't work the first time, be sure everything is the correct case (and there isn't a pesky space at the end of your code) and try again.