All Jujutsu Infinite codes and how to redeem
Redeem these Jujutsu Infinite codes for a helping hand.
Redeeming Jujutsu Infinite codes is your key to getting free spins in this sorcery-based anime experience. These codes are the easiest way to get better abilities and work towards becoming the strongest student at Jujutsu High without having to spend any Robux. There are a few other ways you can unlock free spins, such as completing daily quests or using the AFK mode, but codes are incredibly straightforward to redeem so are well worth using when you start out.
To use your spins, head to the customise menu, and use the spin button under each innate slot. Though I can't guarantee you'll be mastering the Black Flash or pulling off Boogie Woogie, getting a hold of free spins will help you master new techniques and get some valuable rewards to help you out. Here's all the codes you can redeem right now.
All Jujutsu Infinite codes
- PLANT_MANIP_20K - 100 Spins
- PLANT_MANIP_OUT - 100 Spins
- PLANT_SOON - 50 Spins
Expired Jujutsu Infinite codes
- THUNDER_GOD
- PROJECTION_SOON
- 20K_FOLLOW_THUNDR
- THUNDER_SOON
- PROJECTION_OUT
- PROJECTION_20K
- SOUL_SOON_REWORK
- SOUL_20K
- MECH_MAX
- MECH_SHUTDOWN
How to redeem Jujutsu Infinite codes
You can redeem Jujutsu Infinite codes through the customise menu on the right hand side. There's also a shopping cart icon in the top right corner which you can press to bring up the "redeem code here" menu. Type your code in, or copy it from the list above, and your spins will be added to your account. When you use them on your innate slots on the customise menu, one spin will be taken from your winnings.
It's important to remember that codes are case sensitive too, so if your redemption doesn't work the first time, be sure everything is the correct case (and there isn't a pesky space at the end of your code) and try again.
Kara is an evergreen writer. Having spent four years as a games journalist guiding, reviewing, or generally waffling about the weird and wonderful, she’s more than happy to tell you all about which obscure indie games she’s managed to sink hours into this week. When she’s not raising a dodo army in Ark: Survival Evolved or taking huge losses in Tekken, you’ll find her helplessly trawling the internet for the next best birdwatching game because who wants to step outside and experience the real thing when you can so easily do it from the comfort of your living room. Right?
