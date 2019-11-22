The Epic Games Store's Black Friday sale is live

This Friday is not Black Friday, which is next Friday, but apparently this Friday is close enough for the gang at the Epic Games Store, which kicked off its Black Friday Sale today with discounts of up to 75 percent, and decent deals on some big names including Red Dead Redemption, The Outer Worlds, Borderlands 3, and a pile of others.

I was a little surprised yesterday when RDR2 was given a 20 percent cut in the Humble Fall Sale because it's a mega-hit game that's only been on PC for a couple of weeks, but the same discount applies on the Epic Store—$48 for the standard edition, or slightly more for the Special and Ultimate editions.

The Outer Worlds and Borderlands 3 are also marked down, to $45 (25 percent) and $40 (33 percent) respectively, and Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey, the evolution RPG from Assassin's Creed co-creator Patrice Désilets that came out in August, is already down to half price—$20—which I'm sorry to say doesn't surprise me much at all.

A few other Deals As Chosen By Me:

It's a relatively small sale, at least compared to the typical Steam behemoths (we expect the Steam Fall Sale to start next week, by the way), but EGS is a relatively small store, and obviously there's quite a bit more to see and throw money at—all the Jackbox Party Packs are on sale, for instance, from $12 to $22. And honestly, 20 bucks for Metro Exodus is a pretty sweet deal.

The Epic Games Store Black Friday Sale runs until December 2. For a deep assortment of other cool stuff to throw your money at, keep your eyes on our running list of Black Friday deals for 2019.