Wood you look at that, the PC case I've been using every day since it launched is sporting a 19% discount in the Prime Day sales

Fractal Design North XL | Full tower | Charcoal black | Glass side panel | 3x 140 mm front fans | $179.99 $144.99 at Amazon (save $35)

This is a big case, so it's not going to suit everyone, but if you want plenty of space for fans, radiators, and a hulking graphics card, the North XL will swallow them up with ease and style. Price check: Newegg $149.99

For as long as I've been building PCs (and that's many, many years), I've always preferred big, full-tower cases. I completely understand the appeal of small boxes, and I was a big fan of the goldfish-bowl look for a while. But these days, I prefer an understated look to my gaming rigs, as well as having ease of access and plenty of space to work on inside.

So it was great to spot the PC case that I've been using since it first appeared last March, the Fractal Design North XL, is currently enjoying a healthy 19% discount over at Amazon and Newegg—down from its usual (and expensive) $180 to a more reasonable $145.

That's still a fair chunk of money for a case, but you're getting a lot of case here. Standing at 509 mm (20 inches) in height, it's the very definition of a 'full tower' chassis, but its length is actually more impressive: 503 mm or 19.8 inches.

(Image credit: Future)

It's not super wide—240 mm or 9.45 inches—but the overall dimensions create a veritable cavern of a case to work with. The front, top, and side panels are all easy to remove, and you'll have no problems fitting a 420 mm cooler in the front or a 360 mm one at the top.

What I truly love about the North XL is just how it looks and feels. For example, the walnut slats on the front give it a stately appearance, and the damped power button feels very plush to poke every morning.

(Image credit: Future)

I also have the smaller North case, though I'm less keen on that one. It looks like as good, especially in white, but it's a lot fiddlier to work with. You can pick up one of those for $140 at Amazon—at the price, however, you're better off waiting until that's discounted as well.

If I had the room in my office, every one of my test and gaming rigs would be housed in a North XL. That's a testament to just how much I like building a PC in them. Sadly, I don't think my back would like it so much hauling them about all day, but it sure would be a good workout.