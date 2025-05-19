Nvidia RTX 5060 review live: we've been black-listed for this review, but I'm a professional so we're doing this live!
You're going to learn how the new Nvidia GPU performs alongside me, isn't that exciting? No? Just me then.
Something a little screwy has been going on with the new Nvidia RTX 5060 graphics card launch. It was revealed a few weeks ago that Nvidia wasn't going to be helping sample cards for review testing of its budget-oriented RTX Blackwell GPU. Now, that's not completely unprecedented for a card low down the stack which doesn't have a Founder Edition to call its own. What is unprecedented, at least in my long experience, is the company refusing to allow review access to pre-release drivers to specifically block some media from having day one critiques of the hardware live at the time the cards go on sale.
I've had an RTX 5060 sat on my desk for the past few weeks, as MSI has been happy to oblige us with the hardware, however, no vendor has been allowed to give us access to drivers in order for those pre-release cards to actually function as intended. I mean, I've just been using mine as a paperweight.
But not all media has been blocked. Over the weekend, multiple sites had strictly controlled previews go live for the new RTX 5060 GPU, and those sites have had drivers ahead of time, and will have reviews going live for the embargo of 2pm today. Some of those sites are from the Future family of which we are part, yet it seems PC Gamer, and potentially Tom's Hardware, have been singled out as publicatio non grata for this launch.
Now, it has to be said that Nvidia owes us nothing and has zero obligation to support PC Gamer around new graphics card launches. We're talking about a massive, multi-trillion dollar company now, and a GPU which will likely rise to the top of the Steam Hardware Survey in a handful of months no matter what we say; Nvidia doesn't need us. And yet, in all my time as a PC hardware journalist, at many different sites and publications, Nvidia always has supported pre-release reviews.
And it has also consistently been a good sport about both favourable and unfavourable reviews, so long as they were fair, and honestly demonstrated why any conclusions had been drawn. I feel that's how we've been all along with with the RTX 50-series reviews and yet we find ourselves black-listed by the company for this one.
Still, I'm a professional, I believe in giving our honest, independent opinions on PC gaming hardware and so, I'm going to be testing this card out live. Follow along with the live updates below as I go through benchmarking the card once public drivers are finally released.
Nvidia RTX 5060 specifications
Because we've not been allowed access to review drivers we also don't have access to any reviewer's guide material which would confirm the specifications of the GPU at the heart of the RTX 5060. But enough has been published and leaked so far that we can be pretty confident that we're looking at another spin of the GB206 GPU used inside the RTX 5060 Ti.
This time around there are six fewer streaming multiprocessors making up the RTX Blackwell chip, so just 3,840 CUDA cores and the requisite number of RT Cores and Tensor Cores coming out of those 30 SMs. That's a 25% increase in core count, and Nvidia has claimed a corresponding 25% increase in gen-on-gen raster performance, too.
Alongside that is the much maligned 8 GB of GDDR7 VRAM, which ought to have the same level of memory bandwidth as the RTX 5060 Ti's 8 GB version because it's running the same 128-bit aggregated memory bus.
To be honest, I don't have that much of a problem with a low-end GPU in a range coming out with 8 GB of video memory. There will be some instances where it can have an impact, as shown when the ill-optimised The Last of Us port initially launched and struggled on 8 GB GPUs. But The Last of Us Part 2 showed that if the devs manage it correctly, even 8 GB can be enough for max settings.
|Header Cell - Column 0
RTX 5060 (*unconfirmed)
RTX 5060 Ti
GPU
GB206
GB206
TFLOPs
19
24
CUDA cores
3840
4608
SMs
30
36
RT cores (4th Gen)
30
36
Tensor cores (5th Gen)
120
144
Memory
8 GB GDDR7
16 GB / 8 GB GDDR7
Memory bus
128-bit
128-bit
Memory speed
*28 Gbps
28 Gbps
Memory bandwidth
448 GB/sec
448 GB/sec
Price
$299
$429 (16 GB) / $379 (8 GB)
Release date
May 19
April 16
AMD is also releasing new 8 GB graphics cards in this generation, with the RX 9060 XT, expected to launch at Computex this week, coming in both 8 GB and 16 GB configurations. Although we still don't know what the price is going to be for that one.
That leaves it open as to whether we're looking at competition for the RTX 5060 Ti or the RTX 5060 from a price perspective. Though we ought to be looking at Intel, too, when it comes to competition as the Intel Arc B580 could provide some interesting price/performance comparisons to Nvidia's new card as well. That was a card I didn't much trust at launch, but it's drivers have definitely improved.
It only remains to be seen what sort of state Nvidia's RTX 5060 launch drivers will be. Once I've got them installed and running through our benchmark suite, I'll be able to let you know below...
Live updates
As of April's Steam Hardware Survey, the RTX 4060 was number three in the list of the most-used graphics card from all the systems tested as part of the data collection carried out for Valve's census.
And top is the mobile equivalent, with the RTX 3060 from the Ampere generation in between them. That's kind of as you would expect; the lowest-priced discrete GPU of the past generation being high up in the list of cards being used today. It wasn't hugely well-received, has the same 8 GB framebuffer as the RTX 5060 (lower than the 12 GB of the RTX 3060), and yet is sitting pretty up there.
No matter what people will say about this card when we do finally get drivers and see the performance of the card, it's going to find its way into a ton of prebuilt gaming PCs, and will be picked up by a lot of folk looking for an affordable upgrade from their RTX 20- or 30-series GPUs.
The thing with modern GPUs is what the actual on-street pricing will be. With the cards released this year all we've seen are ever-ephemeral MSRP and sky-high actual price tags. Whether that's the manufacturers massively inflating the cost or retailers deciding to add a few hundred dollars on to get their due, or a combination of both, the prices of graphics cards has been painful this generation.
And it's not an Nvidia thing, either. AMD's impressive RX 9070 XT launched with an emphasis on its relatively low price tag, and at MSRP it delivered a card that competed with the RTX 5070 Ti in terms of performance and undercut it. But now we're in a situation where the two cards are equivalently priced, and the extra feature set of the RTX Blackwell card gives it the edge.
So, what's going to happen with the RTX 5060? Honestly, this feels like our best chance to get a card that remains close to MSRP across the globe for the simple reason that the RTX 5060 Ti 8 GB card puts a hard ceiling on pricing. At the moment that card is $430 at Newegg, and I've seen $410 in recent weeks, too.
That at least gives me hope pricing will not go super crazy for the RTX 5060, despite some of the leaked Best Buy listings.
The drivers aren't expected until later on this afternoon, so until then, why not catch up with Computex 2025? We're stalking the halls of Taiwan's biggest tech show once again to see what Nvidia, AMD, Intel, Asus, Gigabyte, MSI and more have to offer.
While we wait for the drivers to be unveiled, this is our compatriot site Techradar's take on the performance of the RTX 5060.
Nvidia has been promising 20 - 25% higher performance than the RTX 4060, for the commensurate increase in CUDA core counts inside the RTX 5060's RTX Blackwell GPU. That's the straight raster performance increase, but the company has also been touting the Multi Frame Generation increase offering a far higher frame rate increase.
Because of course it has.
Now, personally, I'm a fan of the frame gen dance. They may be 'fake frames' but if they make my gaming smoother, and so long as there's a good input frame rate the latency isn't prohibitive, then I'm on board. Having tested it in a bunch of different games I'm generally happy with how it looks and performs.
It might be a tougher ask on the RTX 5060, however, as there is going to be a lower input frame rate to start with...
This is the one I'm immediately interested in; how the new card performs against the Intel Arc B580. This is a GPU which would regularly give the RTX 4060 some troubles, but its immature drivers at launch were an issue. They've improved now (we can actually benchmark Cyberpunk 2077!) so whether it will prove a match for Nvidia's new card will certainly be interesting.
It has more memory, so you'd think that might sway some things in its favour, but how that shakes out in our benchmarking suite... well, we'll have to see once the drivers are out.