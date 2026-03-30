My 9 favorite Spring Sale deals so far

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I've been running my eyes over the Spring Sales for the past week, and these are my favorites right now.

A selection of products on sale in the Spring Sale.
(Image credit: Secretlab | ABS | AMD | MSI)

The Amazon Spring Sale isn't just about what Bezos and buds want to shift out of their warehouses, all the main PC gaming hardware retailers are getting in on the act, too. That means Best Buy and Newegg for the most part, as those are the retailers making up the triumvirate that makes it possible to get decent hardware at almost decent prices these days.

Well, relatively speaking anyways.

Check out all the Amazon Spring Sale deals here

Secretlab Titan Evo gaming chair in Royal colouring, on a white background
Best PC gaming kit 2026

1. Best gaming chair: Secretlab Titan Evo

2. Best gaming desk: Secretlab Magnus Pro XL

3. Best gaming headset: Razer BlackShark V3

4. Best gaming keyboard: Asus ROG Strix Scope II 96 Wireless

5. Best gaming mouse: Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro

6. Best PC controller: GameSir G7 Pro

7. Best steering wheel: Logitech G Pro Racing Wheel

8. Best microphone: Shure MV6 USB Gaming Microphone

9. Best webcam: Elgato Facecam MK.2


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Dave James
Dave James