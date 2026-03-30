My 9 favorite Spring Sale deals so far

The Amazon Spring Sale isn't just about what Bezos and buds want to shift out of their warehouses, all the main PC gaming hardware retailers are getting in on the act, too. That means Best Buy and Newegg for the most part, as those are the retailers making up the triumvirate that makes it possible to get decent hardware at almost decent prices these days.

Well, relatively speaking anyways.

But sales events like this could be increasingly important throughout the year, especially as the RAMpocalypse shows no real sign of bringing prices back down off the ceiling for PC hardware any time soon. So, any opportunity to find some good gaming tech for a little discount is going to be worth sniffing out.