My 9 favorite Spring Sale deals so far
I've been running my eyes over the Spring Sales for the past week, and these are my favorites right now.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
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The Amazon Spring Sale isn't just about what Bezos and buds want to shift out of their warehouses, all the main PC gaming hardware retailers are getting in on the act, too. That means Best Buy and Newegg for the most part, as those are the retailers making up the triumvirate that makes it possible to get decent hardware at almost decent prices these days.
Well, relatively speaking anyways.
But sales events like this could be increasingly important throughout the year, especially as the RAMpocalypse shows no real sign of bringing prices back down off the ceiling for PC hardware any time soon. So, any opportunity to find some good gaming tech for a little discount is going to be worth sniffing out.
Check out all the Amazon Spring Sale deals here
1. Best gaming chair: Secretlab Titan Evo
2. Best gaming desk: Secretlab Magnus Pro XL
3. Best gaming headset: Razer BlackShark V3
4. Best gaming keyboard: Asus ROG Strix Scope II 96 Wireless
5. Best gaming mouse: Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro
6. Best PC controller: GameSir G7 Pro
7. Best steering wheel: Logitech G Pro Racing Wheel
8. Best microphone: Shure MV6 USB Gaming Microphone
9. Best webcam: Elgato Facecam MK.2
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.