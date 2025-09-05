Graphics card price watch: we're tracking the lowest prices for the best Nvidia, AMD, and Intel GPUs

The best graphics card prices

Best GPU prices in the US:

🕹️ RTX 5090: $2,280 @ Newegg

🕹️ RTX 5080: $1,000 @ Best Buy

🕹️ RTX 5070 Ti: $750 @ Newegg

🕹️ RTX 5070: $524 @ B&H Photo

🕹️ RTX 5060 Ti 16 GB: $430 @ B&H Photo

🕹️ RTX 5060 Ti 8 GB: $370 @ Amazon

🕹️ RTX 5060: $291 @ Amazon

🕹️ RTX 5050: $250 @ Best Buy



🕹️ RX 9070 XT: $700 @ Amazon

🕹️ RX 9070: $550 @ Newegg

🕹️ RX 9060 XT 16 GB: $370 @ Newegg

🕹️ RX 9060 XT 8 GB: $280 @ Best Buy



🕹️ Arc B580: $250 @ Newegg

🕹️ Arc B570: $230 @ Newegg

This is our regularly updated listing of the best graphics card prices around. We faithfully track down the best GPU prices each and every week, to ensure that we can give you the cheapest listings for each of the current gen pixel pushers from Nvidia, AMD, and yes, even Intel.

The best graphics cards released in this generation have not always been cheap or even vaguely affordable, especially not around their release. But as time has worn on we are at least starting to see every GPU now in stock, and sometimes even perilously close to MSRP. In fact, we've actually seen a third-party GeForce RTX 5090 down at its launch price just a few weeks ago.

It's not just Nvidia cards that are on the pricey side, even the stellar AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT hasn't been immune to price hikes, and is still on the expensive side of its original pricing.

But we're going to carry on religiously tracking down the very lowest graphics card prices for all the GPUs you should be considering for your gaming PC. And, one day, we might even find an RX 9070 XT for its $599 MSRP.

Join us on WhatsApp for daily deals, direct to your phone.

Best graphics card prices in the US

The best graphics card prices in the UK

Best GPU prices in the UK:

🕹️ RTX 5090: £2,000 @ Scan

🕹️ RTX 5080: £950 @ Overclockers

🕹️ RTX 5070 Ti: £720 @ Overclockers

🕹️ RTX 5070: £459 @ Overclockers

🕹️ RTX 5060 Ti 16 GB: £390 @ Overclockers

🕹️ RTX 5060 Ti 8 GB: £279 @ Amazon

🕹️ RTX 5060: £249 @ Overclockers

🕹️ RTX 5050: £220 @ Amazon



🕹️ RX 9070 XT: £590 @ Overclockers

🕹️ RX 9070: £500 @ Overclockers

🕹️ RX 9060 XT 16 GB: £319 @ Amazon

🕹️ RX 9060 XT 8 GB: £260 @ Amazon



🕹️ Arc B580: £240 @ Overclockers

🕹️ Arc B570: £180 @ Overclockers