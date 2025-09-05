Graphics card price watch: we're tracking the lowest prices for the best Nvidia, AMD, and Intel GPUs
We've done the hard yards sourcing the lowest prices for all the best graphics cards you should fit into your gaming PC.
The best graphics card prices
Best GPU prices in the US:
🕹️ RTX 5090: $2,280 @ Newegg
🕹️ RTX 5080: $1,000 @ Best Buy
🕹️ RTX 5070 Ti: $750 @ Newegg
🕹️ RTX 5070: $524 @ B&H Photo
🕹️ RTX 5060 Ti 16 GB: $430 @ B&H Photo
🕹️ RTX 5060 Ti 8 GB: $370 @ Amazon
🕹️ RTX 5060: $291 @ Amazon
🕹️ RTX 5050: $250 @ Best Buy
🕹️ RX 9070 XT: $700 @ Amazon
🕹️ RX 9070: $550 @ Newegg
🕹️ RX 9060 XT 16 GB: $370 @ Newegg
🕹️ RX 9060 XT 8 GB: $280 @ Best Buy
🕹️ Arc B580: $250 @ Newegg
🕹️ Arc B570: $230 @ Newegg
- Amazon - check out all Amazon's GPU deals
- Newegg - some of the best GPU prices around
- Best Buy - the only place to buy Founders Edition cards in the US
- Walmart - the full Walmart GPU deals list
- B&H Photo - surprise discounts to be had
This is our regularly updated listing of the best graphics card prices around. We faithfully track down the best GPU prices each and every week, to ensure that we can give you the cheapest listings for each of the current gen pixel pushers from Nvidia, AMD, and yes, even Intel.
The best graphics cards released in this generation have not always been cheap or even vaguely affordable, especially not around their release. But as time has worn on we are at least starting to see every GPU now in stock, and sometimes even perilously close to MSRP. In fact, we've actually seen a third-party GeForce RTX 5090 down at its launch price just a few weeks ago.
It's not just Nvidia cards that are on the pricey side, even the stellar AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT hasn't been immune to price hikes, and is still on the expensive side of its original pricing.
But we're going to carry on religiously tracking down the very lowest graphics card prices for all the GPUs you should be considering for your gaming PC. And, one day, we might even find an RX 9070 XT for its $599 MSRP.
- Join us on WhatsApp for daily deals, direct to your phone.
Best graphics card prices in the US
This Battlemage-powered card is only a fraction slower than the last-gen A770, the most powerful Alchemist model, but it's worth noting that some games still don't like Intel's GPU architecture. For those that do, you're getting a lot of GPU for the money. That said, it's far too close in price to the faster B580.
Key specs: 2304 shaders | 2690 MHz boost | 10 GB GDDR6
Arc B570 price check: Walmart $229.99 | B&H Photo $229.99 | Amazon $239.99 | Best Buy $335.99
As the budget baby of AMD's RDNA 3 family, the RX 7600 faces plenty of competition from Intel and Nvidia. At this price, though, you might be better off choosing an Arc B580, though the RX 7600 does offer more consistent performance. It's not a very exciting graphics card, but it does its job well enough.
Key specs: 2048 shaders | 2655 MHz boost | 8 GB GDDR6
RX 7600 price check: Walmart $239.99 | Amazon $249.99 | Best Buy $289.99
Nvidia's newest member of the RTX 50-series family isn't going to win many awards. Roughly on par with an RTX 4060 (sometimes slower, sometimes faster), it's only worth considering if you must have DLSS 4. Just pay a bit more and get an RTX 5060.
Key specs: 2560 shaders | 2617 MHz boost | 8 GB GDDR6
RTX 5050 price check: Newegg $249.99 | Walmart $249.99 | Amazon $249.99 | B&H Photo $269.99
Although it can be really fast in some games, the B580 isn't consistently fast enough to be a top recommendation. It's still worth considering, though, if you're on a tight budget and want more than 8 GB of VRAM. Onix might be new to the market, but the card itself is fine. However, this deal is for a white model only.
Key specs: 2560 shaders | 2740 MHz boost | 12 GB GDDR6
Arc B580 price check: Walmart $249.99 | B&H Photo $259.99 | Amazon $293.55
AMD's little RX 9060 XT doesn't have upscaling and frame generation as good as the RTX 5060, but it beats it on raw GPU power. You're better off saving more money and buying a 16 GB version, though. It's not faster, but the extra VRAM will come in handy in the future.
Key specs: 2048 shaders | 3130 MHz boost | 8 GB GDDR6
RX 9060 XT 8 GB price check: Newegg $279.99 | Amazon $289.99 | Walmart $299.99 | B&H Photo $379.99
The RTX 5060 isn't massively faster than its predecessor, the RTX 4060, but having full support for DLSS 4 is a big plus. Stocks are decent, so you should have no problem picking one up at the MSRP, but you're better off saving more money and buying an RTX 5060 Ti.
Key specs: 2048 shaders | 2512 MHz boost | 8 GB GDDR7
RTX 5060 price check: Newegg $298.99 | Walmart $298.99 | B&H Photo $299.99 | Best Buy $299.99
The 8 GB version of the new RTX 5060 Ti should really be cheaper than this, but this is the price that Nvidia has set. You're better off saving a bit more money and waiting for an affordable 16 GB model, though. It won't be any faster, but the extra VRAM is worth having when games start to demand more memory.
Key specs: 4608 shaders | 2602 MHz boost | 8 GB GDDR7
RTX 5060 Ti 8 GB price check: Newegg $369.99 | Best Buy $369.99 | Walmart $369.99 | B&H Photo $369.99
The 16 GB version of the RX 9060 XT isn't quite as fast as the RTX 5060 Ti 16 GB card when ray tracing is involved, but outside of that, it's generally on par. You don't get as good an upscaling and frame generation system as with the Nvidia GPU, though. On the plus side, it is much cheaper, and that counts for a lot these days.
Key specs: 2048 shaders | 3220 MHz boost | 16 GB GDDR6
RX 9060 XT 16 GB price check: Walmart $379.98 | Amazon $379.99 | Best Buy $379.99 | B&H Photo $389.99
While the specs suggest it should only be a little faster than the 4060 Ti, the use of super-speedy GDDR7 gives the RTX 5060 Ti a surprisingly big boost. It's not worth buying if you already have an RTX 40-series card, but it's a decent upgrade if you have an older GPU, and all that VRAM is kinda nice to have.
Key specs: 4608 shaders | 2692 MHz boost | 16 GB GDDR7
RTX 5060 Ti 16 GB price check: Amazon $429.99 | Newegg $429.99 | Best Buy $429.99 | Walmart $449.99
Although the RTX 5070 is a good deal faster than its predecessor, the RTX 4070, it's less of an upgrade compared to the RTX 4070 Super. DLSS 4 just about tips the balance in favor of the newer model, though, and prices are no longer over the MSRP.
Key specs: 6144 shaders | 2542 MHz boost | 12 GB GDDR7
RTX 5070 price check: Amazon $549.99 | Newegg $549.99 | Best Buy $549.99 | Best Buy $549.99
The RX 9070 is one of AMD's better GPUs for many years and is not that much slower than the XT version. It's been so popular that it's taken months for the price to drop to AMD's MSRP. Now at the same price as the RTX 5070, Nvidia has proper competition in this segment.
Key specs: 3584 shaders | 2520 MHz boost | 16 GB GDDR6
RX 9070 price check: Amazon $599.99 | Walmart $599.99 | B&H Photo $659.99 | Best Buy $659.99
The RX 9070 XT is AMD's best graphics card in recent years, so naturally, it's hugely popular, resulting in very low stocks and sky-high prices. At this price, it's probably not worth buying one, but if it does become cheaper, then the new FSR 4 upscaling tech is the main reason why you'd pick one up.
Key specs: 4096 shaders | 2970 MHz boost | 16 GB GDDR6
RX 9070 XT price check: Walmart $699.99 | Best Buy $719.99 | Amazon $719.99 | B&H Photo $719.99
At its $749 MSRP, the RTX 5070 Ti is a superb graphics card, and although this isn't really a deal as such, at least you're not paying more than you should. If you think of it as being like an RTX 4080 with DLSS 4 support, though, then it looks like a real bargain.
Key specs: 8960 shaders | 2482 MHz boost | 16 GB GDDR7
RTX 5070 Ti price check: Amazon $749.99 | Walmart $749.99 | B&H Photo $779.99 | Best Buy $789.99
Over last year's sales period, the Radeon RX 7900 XTX was much cheaper and sold like proverbial hotcakes. Unfortunately, that means stocks are super low everywhere and prices are sky-high again. It's not value for money, so only buy one if you absolutely must have AMD's most powerful GPU and 24 GB of VRAM, as the RTX 5070 Ti is cheaper and faster in games. Use promo code VGAEXCASET2335 to get the full discount.
Key specs: 6144 shaders | 2655 MHz boost | 24 GB GDDR6
RX 7900 XTX price check: Walmart $899.99 | Amazon $970 | Best Buy $999.99
This is the cheapest the RTX 5080 has been since launch, and it's finally at MSRP, but it's also arguably still not worth the money. That's because it's not that much faster than the RTX 4080 it replaces. You do get the full DLSS 4 suite, including Multi Frame Generation, but you're better off waiting until prices become more sensible, assuming they ever do.
Key specs: 10752 shaders | 2640 MHz boost | 16 GB GDDR7
RTX 5080 price check: Amazon $999.99 | Newegg $999.99 | Walmart $999.99 | B&H Photo $999.99
With the likelihood of the RTX 5090 ever being sold at a 'mere mortals' price roughly being zero, you're left with options like this one if you really must have the most powerful gaming graphics card money can buy. It's astonishingly fast, but oh boy, that price tag...
Key specs: 21760 shaders | 2655 MHz boost | 32 GB GDDR7
RTX 5090 price check: Amazon $2,369.99 | Best Buy $2,399.99 | Walmart $2,399.99 | B&H Photo $2,499.99
The best graphics card prices in the UK
Best GPU prices in the UK:
🕹️ RTX 5090: £2,000 @ Scan
🕹️ RTX 5080: £950 @ Overclockers
🕹️ RTX 5070 Ti: £720 @ Overclockers
🕹️ RTX 5070: £459 @ Overclockers
🕹️ RTX 5060 Ti 16 GB: £390 @ Overclockers
🕹️ RTX 5060 Ti 8 GB: £279 @ Amazon
🕹️ RTX 5060: £249 @ Overclockers
🕹️ RTX 5050: £220 @ Amazon
🕹️ RX 9070 XT: £590 @ Overclockers
🕹️ RX 9070: £500 @ Overclockers
🕹️ RX 9060 XT 16 GB: £319 @ Amazon
🕹️ RX 9060 XT 8 GB: £260 @ Amazon
🕹️ Arc B580: £240 @ Overclockers
🕹️ Arc B570: £180 @ Overclockers
- Amazon UK - all the GPU deals on Amazon
- Scan - the home of Nvidia's FE cards in the UK
- Overclockers - discounts on AMD and Nvidia GPUs
- Currys - some genuinely heavy discounts on GeForce GPUs
- Laptops Direct - some great GPU deals, but you have to search...