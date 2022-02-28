Boulies Master Series Computer Chair review

The Boulies Master Series Computer Chair is a solid and stable office-friendly gamer chair. With plenty of configurations, it's able to punch above its price point. That said, it has some small bugbears that bring it back down to earth.

Most computer chairs marketed towards gamers are a bit outlandish. They tend to be that race car design with high contrasting colours. Even the all black ones can have those tell-tale little flares like holes in the headrest screaming that they are, in fact, for games and not work. As an adult who doesn’t always want to be rocking the RGB4LYF aesthetic, this can make buying a gaming computer chair a little more difficult, especially in the lower and mid tier price ranges.

The Boulies Master Series Computer Chair, however, is more to my tastes. It's a moderately priced throne that still looks at home in an office. There are no holes to be had in this headrest, and it comes in a bunch of office-friendly colours. For review, I received the water repellent fabric model in Ash Grey, and it has a professional yet cosy look and feel. As an added bonus, the fabric makes this one of the most comfortable chairs I’ve sat in with just my undies. Despite this treatment, so far it has stayed true to its word in not picking up stains or sweat.

For longer sits, a bit more padding on the underside wouldn’t go astray, but it’s still a very comfortable chair. The combination of respectable-looking design and soft under-leg support makes it one of the more perfect gaming chairs for at-home Zoom calls around.

The way the back of the Boulies Master Series Computer Chair flares towards the bottom and curves back into the hip area is oddly comforting and works well in tangent with the adjustable lumbar support to create a sense of having my lower area slightly hugged. The lumbar support can be adjusted by a rotating knob on the right side midway up the back rest, which by cranking it pushes the lower back part of the chair forward into the small of my back.

Boulies Master specs (Image credit: Future) Features: 360° swivel, full-length backrest recline, built-in lumbar support, 15 degree rocking, tilt position lock

Armrest: 8 ways adjustable

Seat: height adjustable

Price: $350 / AUD544.00 / £300

The lumbar adjustment is the hardest mechanism on the chair to use, however. Reaching around to twist it is uncomfortable and it’s difficult to tell what the setting is at by feel. If your hands are a bit clammy straight up forget about it because that dial won’t be moving. The amount it changes the feel of the overall chair is quite slight, but if anything it feels a little much for my preferences so I tend to have the lumbar right off. I’d generally prefer if the chair had a bit more give. That might come in time, but even so it is by no means uncomfortable today.

I could see this being a bit restrictive for larger folks, especially as the bottom cushion also isn’t super wide. For me it was fine, and I’m not devoid of junk in the trunk. At 170cm tall, the top of my head is slightly over the headrest but sits comfortably on the included pillow. The recommended height and weight limits are 190cm and 135kg respectively, but I’d advise caution if you’re at the higher end of those scales.

Though when it comes to weight, stability isn’t an issue. On the bottom left hand side, under the seat, is a mechanism that can be twisted to lock the rocking of the chair in place or give some wiggle room. I personally really enjoy having a chair I can rock back and forth in while thinking, and have always felt secure with the seat in this mode. On the right hand side you have the backrest lever, which can be manoeuvred to lay right back. I have actively tried to tip this, while laying on it, to no success. Though I have terrified myself several times during the process.

The Boulies Master gaming chair is an understated seat that still has all the bells and whistles for its price range.

The Master chair originally came with plastic armrests that were pretty lacklustre, but Boulies has since swapped them out. I had a chance to play with both and am very happy they did so. The new armrests are soft as opposed to the typical hard plastic and are much more comfortable to use. They also have more options for positioning, meaning I’m actually now putting them to good use. It’s a really nice touch because they’re easily the most comfortable armrests I’ve seen on a chair in this price range.

There are a couple of reminders here and there that this chair is on the cheaper side. The instructions weren’t the clearest in some cases, and while it wasn’t difficult to put together it did require some independent thought. It makes a little bit more noise than some other chairs when it moves around, nothing huge or worrying, just not the smooth ride of more expensive seats.

The biggest gripe of mine is with the headrest pillow. While it is very soft and plush and nice to use, it uses an elastic band to attach it to the top of the chair. On mine, that band is sewn in such a way that it always has a twist and I am probably going to unpick and restitch it.

Though for my handful of minor complaints, the Boulies Master gaming chair is an understated seat that still has all the bells and whistles for its price range. I really like the soft touch and stain resistant fabric for giving a much cosier feel to many alternatives while still looking professional. The new soft and fully positionable armrests add to this comforting vibe, and are again some of the better ones I’ve seen. Generally speaking, it offers a full platter of customisation, including stable movement and adjustable lumbar support. Though the latter I’m still not too sure about. It’s more comfortable for me when turned all the way off, so might be a bit much for some.

Though for those on the smaller size who are after a good, comfortable, office aesthetic chair, The Boulies Master Series Computer Chair ticks a lot of boxes.