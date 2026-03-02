Save $220 Skytech 011V Gaming PC | AMD RX 9070 XT: was $1,879.99 now $1,659.99 at Best Buy Even in the before times this would have been a pretty decent gaming PC deal, and now we're in a nightmare PC hardware scenario of ever spiking prices, it's a rather remarkable deal. The RX 9070 XT is one of the best graphics cards AMD has ever produced, delivering around the same sort of performance as an RTX 5070 Ti for less cash. In these memory-starved times, 32 GB of DDR5-6000 is around $400 on its own, and a 1 TB SSD is silly money, too. Making this sort of deal a great way of upgrading your entire PC gaming setup.



Key specs: AMD RX 9070 XT | AMD Ryzen 7 7700 | 32 GB DDR5-6000 | 1 TB SSD | 850 W PSU

PC gaming is on fire right now. Both in the sense that more people than ever are playing and enjoying PC games, but also in the fact that actually getting hold of PC gaming hardware is a damned dumpster fire of a challenge today. Yes, we can put the blame at the feet of AI feeding the RAMpocalypse, but thankfully there are shining lights in the bleak midwinter of tech-buying.

Take this Skytech gaming PC, by way of an example, where it's $1,660 at Best Buy today. Just look at it, for one. That Lian Li O11 Vision chassis is a stunner of a fishtank case, and not some cheap makeweight case, allowing the internal components of your PC to really shine.

And there are some rather tasty parts to show off, too. Top of the list, and top of the class is the outstanding AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT.

Join us on WhatsApp for daily deals, direct to your phone.

This is arguably the best graphics card that AMD has produced in at least a decade, delivering gaming performance that makes the more expensive RTX 5070 Ti look over its shoulder. Especially when you consider how much overclocking—or undervolting—performance headroom there is in this thing. It's an outstanding graphics card at 1440p and even 4K resolutions, with FSR4 giving it the ability to match Nvidia on the upscaling challenges, too.

Previous 1 / 2 Next 1440p gaming performance Black Myth Wukong (1440p High) Cyberpunk 2077 (1440p RT Ultra) F1 24 (1440p Ultra High) Homeworld 3 (1440p Epic) Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition (1440p Ultra) The Talos Principle 2 (1440p Ultra) Total War: Warhammer 3 (1440p Ultra) Avg FPS 1% Low FPS RX 9070 XT 82 73 RTX 5070 Ti 84 74 0 25 50 75 100 Black Myth Wukong (1440p High) Data Product Value RX 9070 XT 82 Avg FPS, 73 1% Low FPS RTX 5070 Ti 84 Avg FPS, 74 1% Low FPS Avg FPS 1% Low FPS RX 9070 XT 52 43 RTX 5070 Ti 61 48 0 20 40 60 80 Cyberpunk 2077 (1440p RT Ultra) Data Product Value RX 9070 XT 52 Avg FPS, 43 1% Low FPS RTX 5070 Ti 61 Avg FPS, 48 1% Low FPS Avg FPS 1% Low FPS RX 9070 XT 105 66 RTX 5070 Ti 108 84 0 37.5 75 112.5 150 F1 24 (1440p Ultra High) Data Product Value RX 9070 XT 105 Avg FPS, 66 1% Low FPS RTX 5070 Ti 108 Avg FPS, 84 1% Low FPS Avg FPS 1% Low FPS RX 9070 XT 111 62 RTX 5070 Ti 119 59 0 37.5 75 112.5 150 Homeworld 3 (1440p Epic) Data Product Value RX 9070 XT 111 Avg FPS, 62 1% Low FPS RTX 5070 Ti 119 Avg FPS, 59 1% Low FPS Avg FPS 1% Low FPS RX 9070 XT 120 54 RTX 5070 Ti 129 89 0 37.5 75 112.5 150 Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition (1440p Ultra) Data Product Value RX 9070 XT 120 Avg FPS, 54 1% Low FPS RTX 5070 Ti 129 Avg FPS, 89 1% Low FPS Avg FPS 1% Low FPS RX 9070 XT 84 44 RTX 5070 Ti 81 35 0 25 50 75 100 The Talos Principle 2 (1440p Ultra) Data Product Value RX 9070 XT 84 Avg FPS, 44 1% Low FPS RTX 5070 Ti 81 Avg FPS, 35 1% Low FPS Avg FPS 1% Low FPS RX 9070 XT 102 49 RTX 5070 Ti 90 44 0 37.5 75 112.5 150 Total War: Warhammer 3 (1440p Ultra) Data Product Value RX 9070 XT 102 Avg FPS, 49 1% Low FPS RTX 5070 Ti 90 Avg FPS, 44 1% Low FPS 1440p upscaling performance Black Myth Wukong (1440p High + Upscaling quality) Cyberpunk 2077 (1440p RT Ultra + upscaling quality) F1 24 (1440p Ultra high +upscaling quality, 2x FG) Homeworld 3 (1440p Epic + upscaling quality) The Talos Principle 2 (1440p Ultra +upscaling quality, 2x FG) 1% Low FPS RX 9070 XT 121 104 RTX 5070 Ti 124 107 0 37.5 75 112.5 150 Black Myth Wukong (1440p High + Upscaling quality) Data Product Value RX 9070 XT 121 Avg FPS, 104 1% Low FPS RTX 5070 Ti 124 Avg FPS, 107 1% Low FPS Avg FPS 1% Low FPS RX 9070 XT 174 106 RTX 5070 Ti 167 118 0 50 100 150 200 Cyberpunk 2077 (1440p RT Ultra + upscaling quality) Data Product Value RX 9070 XT 174 Avg FPS, 106 1% Low FPS RTX 5070 Ti 167 Avg FPS, 118 1% Low FPS 1% Low FPS RX 9070 XT 292 119 RTX 5070 Ti 226 142 0 75 150 225 300 F1 24 (1440p Ultra high +upscaling quality, 2x FG) Data Product Value RX 9070 XT 292 Avg FPS, 119 1% Low FPS RTX 5070 Ti 226 Avg FPS, 142 1% Low FPS Avg FPS 1% Low FPS RX 9070 XT 136 52 RTX 5070 Ti 128 58 0 37.5 75 112.5 150 Homeworld 3 (1440p Epic + upscaling quality) Data Product Value RX 9070 XT 136 Avg FPS, 52 1% Low FPS RTX 5070 Ti 128 Avg FPS, 58 1% Low FPS 1% Low FPS RX 9070 XT 221 107 RTX 5070 Ti 177 126 0 75 150 225 300 The Talos Principle 2 (1440p Ultra +upscaling quality, 2x FG) Data Product Value RX 9070 XT 221 Avg FPS, 107 1% Low FPS RTX 5070 Ti 177 Avg FPS, 126 1% Low FPS

Alongside that is the Ryzen 7 7700, itself one of the best CPUs of the Zen 4 generation, and even today is a fine eight-core, 16-thread processor. It is more than capable of keeping the Radeon GPU fed with data, and isn't going to get into its way. Helping keep that fed is 32 GB DDR5-6000 memory, itself an incredibly valuable commodity in today's market.

That level of RAM is around $400 in today's money. A ludicrous sum, I'm sure you'll agree, but when it comes as part of a system like this it's far more reasonable. SSD prices have also spiked, and a 1 TB drive as included in this system can often cost somewhere in the region of $200.

All told, that means you're getting a hell of a saving on top of what Best Buy is claiming with its $220 savings labeling. When the GPU, SSD, and memory included in this deal would cost $1,330 on their own, you're getting some extra premium parts for a rather minimal sum.