Spring Sale live - I'm tracking the best PC gaming hardware deals to help you beat the RAMpocalypse

Primed by Amazon's Big Spring Sale, this is the first big deals event of the year, and while the Spring Sales have rarely been a time we'd get too excited about seeing mega discounts in the past, at a time when PC gaming hardware prices have only been going one way any chance to get some money off a new rig, graphics card, or peripheral can only be a good thing.

And that's why sales times in 2026 could be a time for anyone looking to upgrade their gaming PC or gaming setup to sit up and take notice. We've been constantly on the hunt for deals on the best hardware, and while prices have been rising thanks to the damned RAMpocalypse we've still been able to find some diamonds in the rough.

It's worth noting that not all PC gaming hardware is prohibitively expensive. You can find great deals on the best CPUs, the best gaming chairs are on discount again, and it has genuinely never been a better time to be in the market for one of the best gaming monitors. We've already found some good deals out there, and I'll be keeping this page updated with the best prices on the best PC gaming hardware around.

Professional Nerd Professional Nerd Dave james Editor-in-chief As a 21-year veteran, Dave's been doing the PC hardware dance since way back in 2005, and building gaming PCs since the '90s. You know, when it was difficult. In his time he's tested every type of PC component, peripheral, and accessory you can imagine, and probably some you can't. That makes him perfectly placed to recommend the best deals, and the ones you need to steer clear of this Black Friday.



Nvidia GeForce-powered gaming PCs



AMD Radeon-powered gaming PCs

RX 9060 XT 8 GB - SkyTech Shadow | $1,200 @ Walmart

- SkyTech Shadow | RX 9060 XT 16 GB - ABS Cyclone Ruby | $1,300 @ Newegg

- ABS Cyclone Ruby | RX 9070 XT - CyberPowerPC gaming PC | $1,750 @ Newegg



Gaming laptop deals

💻 RTX 5060 - Lenovo LOQ 15 | $1,000 @ Best Buy

💻 RTX 5070 - Acer Nitro V16 S | $1,250 @ Newegg

💻 RTX 5070 Ti - MSI Vector 16 HX | $1,550 @ Newegg

💻 RTX 5080 - MSI Vector 16 HX AI | $2,099 @ Newegg

Graphics card deals

🕹️ RTX 5080: $1,260 @ Newegg

🕹️ RTX 5070 Ti: $950 @ Best Buy

🕹️ RTX 5070: $604 @ Best Buy

🕹️ RTX 5060 Ti 16 GB: $550 @ Amazon

🕹️ RTX 5060 Ti 8 GB: $360 @ Best Buy

🕹️ RTX 5060: $349 @ Walmart

🕹️ RTX 5050: $290 @ Amazon



🕹️ RX 9070 XT: $730 @ Newegg

🕹️ RX 9070: $610 @ Newegg

🕹️ RX 9060 XT 16 GB: $440 @ Newegg

🕹️ RX 9060 XT 8 GB: $340 @ Walmart



🕹️ Arc B580: $300 @ Amazon

🕹️ Arc B570: $250 @ Amazon



Gaming monitor deals

📺 1080p: Asus 1080p 24-inch | $90 @ Newegg

📺 1440p: ASRock 27-inch 1080p 180 Hz | $130 @ Amazon

📺 4K: MSI MAG 275UPD (dual mode) | $240 @ Newegg

📺 Ultrawide: LG 34-inch UltraGear| $270 @ LG

📺 OLED: Acer Predator 27-inch 280 Hz | $400 @ Newegg

Hottest Spring Sale deals

1080p Save $71 4. ASRock Phantom PG27FRS1A: was $189.99 now $118.99 at Newegg If you want to chase high refresh rates and don't have the love or money for OLED, you can find all you need here. This is a 27-inch gaming monitor for the price of a 24-inch, with a 280 Hz refresh rate and 1 ms response time. It comes with AMD FreeSync too for a silky smooth response. Key specs: 27-inch | 280 Hz | 1 ms | VA | 1500R curve Read more Read less ▼

1440p Save $80.22 5. ASRock Phantom PG27QFT1B: was $209.99 now $129.77 at Newegg This gaming monitor has an IPS panel capable of delivering 180 Hz. The 1440p resolution means you're getting a bit of a bump up over 1080p, too, which puts this monitor right in the sweet spot for modern PC gaming. Key specs: 27-inch | 180 Hz | 1 ms | IPS Price check: Amazon $155.41 Read more Read less ▼

OLED Save $150 6. Acer Predator X27U X1Bmiiphx: was $549.99 now $399.99 at Newegg Both 1440p and OLED, this 27-inch monitor from Acer has almost everything you may want to pair with your rig. It's even better now that it's $150 off, making it the cheapest OLED on our entire list right now. To top it off, it comes with a 240 Hz refresh rate, up to 0.01 ms response time, and a solid selection of ports with a DisplayPort, 2 HDMI ports, and USB Type-C. Key specs: 27-inch | 2560 X 1440 | 240 Hz | OLED | 0.03 ms Price check: Best Buy $399.99 Read more Read less ▼