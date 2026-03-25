Spring Sale live - I'm tracking the best PC gaming hardware deals to help you beat the RAMpocalypse
With Amazon and other retailers getting involved, sales events like this could be your best chance to beat the RAMpocalypse.
Jump straight to the deals you want...
1. Quick links
2. Hottest Spring Sale deals
3. PCG's favorite gear
4. Live updates
Primed by Amazon's Big Spring Sale, this is the first big deals event of the year, and while the Spring Sales have rarely been a time we'd get too excited about seeing mega discounts in the past, at a time when PC gaming hardware prices have only been going one way any chance to get some money off a new rig, graphics card, or peripheral can only be a good thing.
And that's why sales times in 2026 could be a time for anyone looking to upgrade their gaming PC or gaming setup to sit up and take notice. We've been constantly on the hunt for deals on the best hardware, and while prices have been rising thanks to the damned RAMpocalypse we've still been able to find some diamonds in the rough.
It's worth noting that not all PC gaming hardware is prohibitively expensive. You can find great deals on the best CPUs, the best gaming chairs are on discount again, and it has genuinely never been a better time to be in the market for one of the best gaming monitors. We've already found some good deals out there, and I'll be keeping this page updated with the best prices on the best PC gaming hardware around.
As a 21-year veteran, Dave's been doing the PC hardware dance since way back in 2005, and building gaming PCs since the '90s. You know, when it was difficult. In his time he's tested every type of PC component, peripheral, and accessory you can imagine, and probably some you can't. That makes him perfectly placed to recommend the best deals, and the ones you need to steer clear of this Black Friday.
Spring Sale deals - quick links
- Amazon: big Spring Sale with up to 40% off
- Newegg: the Super Spring Sale is on right now
- Best Buy: all today's top deals
- Secretlab: the best chairs and desks and WoW skins. Really
- Dell: up to $1000 off Alienware gaming machines
- Walmart: deals on pretty much everything, even PCs
- B&H Photo: discounts on a wide range of gaming goodies
Nvidia GeForce-powered gaming PCs
- RTX 5060 - MSI Codex | $999 @ B&H Photo
- RTX 5060 Ti 8 GB - CyberPower PC Gamer Master | $1,160 @ BH Photo
- RTX 5070 - Skytech Azure 3 Plus | $1,500 @ Amazon
- RTX 5070 Ti - Lenovo Legion Tower 5i | $1,850 @ B&H
- RTX 5080 - HP Omen 35L | $2,280 @ Newegg
- RTX 5090 - Yeyian Mirage | $5,300 @ Newegg
AMD Radeon-powered gaming PCs
- RX 9060 XT 8 GB - SkyTech Shadow | $1,200 @ Walmart
- RX 9060 XT 16 GB - ABS Cyclone Ruby | $1,300 @ Newegg
- RX 9070 XT - CyberPowerPC gaming PC | $1,750 @ Newegg
Gaming laptop deals
💻 RTX 5060 - Lenovo LOQ 15 | $1,000 @ Best Buy
💻 RTX 5070 - Acer Nitro V16 S | $1,250 @ Newegg
💻 RTX 5070 Ti - MSI Vector 16 HX | $1,550 @ Newegg
💻 RTX 5080 - MSI Vector 16 HX AI | $2,099 @ Newegg
Graphics card deals
🕹️ RTX 5080: $1,260 @ Newegg
🕹️ RTX 5070 Ti: $950 @ Best Buy
🕹️ RTX 5070: $604 @ Best Buy
🕹️ RTX 5060 Ti 16 GB: $550 @ Amazon
🕹️ RTX 5060 Ti 8 GB: $360 @ Best Buy
🕹️ RTX 5060: $349 @ Walmart
🕹️ RTX 5050: $290 @ Amazon
🕹️ RX 9070 XT: $730 @ Newegg
🕹️ RX 9070: $610 @ Newegg
🕹️ RX 9060 XT 16 GB: $440 @ Newegg
🕹️ RX 9060 XT 8 GB: $340 @ Walmart
🕹️ Arc B580: $300 @ Amazon
🕹️ Arc B570: $250 @ Amazon
Gaming monitor deals
📺 1080p: Asus 1080p 24-inch | $90 @ Newegg
📺 1440p: ASRock 27-inch 1080p 180 Hz | $130 @ Amazon
📺 4K: MSI MAG 275UPD (dual mode) | $240 @ Newegg
📺 Ultrawide: LG 34-inch UltraGear| $270 @ LG
📺 OLED: Acer Predator 27-inch 280 Hz | $400 @ Newegg
Hottest Spring Sale deals
The 8 GB version of the new RTX 5060 Ti is a lot cheaper than the 16 GB one, and while the extra VRAM will be useful in the future, it's certainly not worth paying over $160 more for it. This is a great little GPU for the money.
Key specs: 4608 shaders | 2587 MHz boost | 8 GB GDDR7
RTX 5060 Ti 8 GB price check: Newegg $379.99 | Walmart $379.99 | Amazon $389.99 | B&H $399.99
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The RX 9070 is one of AMD's better GPUs for many years and is not that much slower than the XT version. It's been so popular that it took months for the price to drop to anywhere near AMD's MSRP. Sadly, prices are now on their way back up again, but with this promo gift card you're essentially getting it for $600. Get $30 gift card.
Key specs: 3584 shaders | 2520 MHz boost | 16 GB GDDR6
RX 9070 price check: Walmart $629.99 | Amazon $669.99 | B&H $709.99 | Best Buy $709.99
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You might not like the VA panel and its low brightness, but you'll surely like the speed and price tag. 250 Hz, 0.5 ms pixel time, and adaptive sync will all help to ensure you get super-silky gaming.
Key specs: 24-inch | 250 Hz | 0.5 ms | VA
Price check: Best Buy $148.88 | Micro Centre $109.99
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If you want to chase high refresh rates and don't have the love or money for OLED, you can find all you need here. This is a 27-inch gaming monitor for the price of a 24-inch, with a 280 Hz refresh rate and 1 ms response time. It comes with AMD FreeSync too for a silky smooth response.
Key specs: 27-inch | 280 Hz | 1 ms | VA | 1500R curve
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This gaming monitor has an IPS panel capable of delivering 180 Hz. The 1440p resolution means you're getting a bit of a bump up over 1080p, too, which puts this monitor right in the sweet spot for modern PC gaming.
Key specs: 27-inch | 180 Hz | 1 ms | IPS
Price check: Amazon $155.41
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Both 1440p and OLED, this 27-inch monitor from Acer has almost everything you may want to pair with your rig. It's even better now that it's $150 off, making it the cheapest OLED on our entire list right now. To top it off, it comes with a 240 Hz refresh rate, up to 0.01 ms response time, and a solid selection of ports with a DisplayPort, 2 HDMI ports, and USB Type-C.
Key specs: 27-inch | 2560 X 1440 | 240 Hz | OLED | 0.03 ms
Price check: Best Buy $399.99
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This is a great all-round build for the price, offering surprisingly few compromises for the budget price tag. Don't expect to play all the latest games at a high resolutions on max settings, but for lighter 1080p or 1440p gaming it should do well.
Key specs: Core i5 14400F | RTX 5060 | 16 GB DDR5-6000 | 1 TB SSD