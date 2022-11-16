Best Cyber Monday PC gaming deals in Australia for 2022: the discount hits will just keep on coming

Cyber Monday is almost as inevitable an end to November as New Year's Day is to start the year. And as we are with the Black Friday discounts (opens in new tab) we'll be right here to deliver the best Cyber Monday gaming PC deals direct to your eyeballs, too. We're laser focused on finding the best offers and leaning on our years of hardware knowledge to ensure we're only recommending gear that makes sense.

In all honesty, though, little will have changed over the weekend following Black Friday, and we'll likely start really getting into the Cyber Monday deals on the Saturday. There will be a few deals disappearing, a few more reappearing as if surfaced by some magic Cyber Monday stockroom, but basically the start of November and all through Cyber Week into December is all Black Friday.

But don't let that depress you, just think of it like there are just ever more ways to get hold of that last little Christmas present you owe the special someone in your life. Even if that little someone happens to be you...

It's the same deal all the way through though; our best advice to you is that you don't have to buy anything in these mega sales periods. Make sure you've got an idea of what you're after before you start digging around, make sure you've got a budget you will stick to, and for the love of all that is holy, don't do it with a drink in your hand.

Those are the key ways to avoid buyer's remorse, and make sure you pick up the best deal either on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. And, of course, make sure to keep checking back here because we'll be working throughout to make sure we've got the best and biggest PC gaming discounts curated just for you.

When is Cyber Monday 2022? Cyber Monday is set for November 28, 2022, trawling Black Friday like a lovesick puppy. The temptation is to look at Cyber Monday like the unwanted sibling of Black Friday, with just the dregs left on offer. But while it's still going to be tough to get the goods shipped ahead of Christmas, retailers will often have a stock of great deals set aside for Cyber Monday. Cyber Monday also kicks off Cyber Week, where you may find a bunch of other deals on PC hardware to stretch out the sales season.

Today's top pre-Cyber Monday deals

(opens in new tab) Razer Blade 14 (6900HX, 16GB, 1TB, RTX 3070 Ti) (opens in new tab) AU$4,499 AU$2,999 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Razer Blade 14 is a go-to piece of kit if you're after a gaming laptop that will also double as a portable productivity device. It has a fast CPU and GPU, and that 14 inch screen is a beauty. Blade laptops are pricey but when you take AU$1,500 off the price, it dips into affordable territory.

(opens in new tab) Acer Predator XB323UGP 31.5in Gaming Monitor | AU$949 AU$699 at MWave (opens in new tab) (Save AU$250)

MWave has shorn AU$250 off this expensive Acer gaming monitor, which makes it appealing if you're after a QHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate and G-Sync compatibility on an IPS panel. You're paying for the size here: 31.5 inches of QHD is some nice real estate.

(opens in new tab) Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 Classic | 4D armrests | $759 $724 at Secretlab

(opens in new tab)In our books this is the best gaming chair (opens in new tab). Design-wise, it's elegant and understated, with brilliantly upholstered, premium quality Neo Hybrid Leatherette, and real attention to detail in the ergonomics department. Secretlab chairs have spent the greater part of 2022 on sale, so this price isn't exactly eye-opening, but if you're after a gaming chair this is absolutely the first place you should look.

(opens in new tab) Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed wireless gaming mouse (opens in new tab) | AU$109.95 AU$49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Under AU$50 for a gaming mouse from a respected brand? That's eye-opening, to say the least. Come for the long battery life and near-zero latency, stay for the comfort. We considered this "relatively affordable" at its RRP, which makes this discount "extremely affordable".