Even in a global memory crisis you can get a whole PC gaming setup on the cheap if you go pre-built

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Add a nice monitor, keyboard, mouse, and headset, and you've got the perfect starter setup for less than $1,200

An image of a Zotac Gaming Mek gaming PC against a colorful background, with the phrase &#039;Deals&#039; on the right side, above a PC Gamer logo
(Image credit: Zotac)
Zotac Gaming Mek
Zotac Gaming Mek: $899.99 at Newegg

While it's not on sale in any way, it's still a great price for an entry-level gaming PC that sports a decent-sized SSD. You can get faster rigs for more cash, of course, but you'll want to keep some money aside for a nice monitor, mouse, and keyboard.

Key specs: Ryzen 5 5500 | GeForce RTX 5050 | 16 GB DDR4-3200 | 1 TB SSD

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With Amazon's Spring Sale now up and running, I've been nosing through all the deals to see whether it's possible to put together a complete gaming PC setup (i.e. computer and all the necessary peripherals) for under $1,200. There's a huge amount of satisfaction to be had from building your own PC, but thanks to the global memory crisis, the prices of DRAM and SSDs are ludicrous.

Eventually, I settled on a Zotac Gaming prebuilt for $900 at Newegg (which obviously does come with Windows), and then went off to find a nice monitor, keyboard, mouse, and headset to go with it.

The Ryzen 5 5500 is our current pick for the best budget gaming CPU on the market right now. Yes, it's a relatively old processor, with an architecture dating from 2020, and the lack of L3 cache (just 16 MB) does it no favours in gaming. However, I can attest to its plucky spirit, having built a few systems with the chip, and its ultra-low price helps to offset the enormous cost of memory and storage.

For graphics duties, the Zotac Gaming Mek sports a GeForce RTX 5050, and just like the little Ryzen, it's our top recommendation for the best budget graphics card. It's nothing amazing, but for 1080p gameplay, it's pretty decent. Enable DLSS upscaling, and it'll handle competitive shooters just fine.

1 / 5

1080p gaming performance

Avg FPS
1% Low FPS
RTX 5050
50
38
Arc B570
37
28
RTX 5060
64
48
020406080
Black Myth Wukong (1080p High) Data
ProductValue
RTX 5050 50 Avg FPS, 38 1% Low FPS
Arc B570 37 Avg FPS, 28 1% Low FPS
RTX 5060 64 Avg FPS, 48 1% Low FPS