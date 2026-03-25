Zotac Gaming Mek: $899.99 at Newegg While it's not on sale in any way, it's still a great price for an entry-level gaming PC that sports a decent-sized SSD. You can get faster rigs for more cash, of course, but you'll want to keep some money aside for a nice monitor, mouse, and keyboard. Key specs: Ryzen 5 5500 | GeForce RTX 5050 | 16 GB DDR4-3200 | 1 TB SSD Read more Read less ▼

With Amazon's Spring Sale now up and running, I've been nosing through all the deals to see whether it's possible to put together a complete gaming PC setup (i.e. computer and all the necessary peripherals) for under $1,200. There's a huge amount of satisfaction to be had from building your own PC, but thanks to the global memory crisis, the prices of DRAM and SSDs are ludicrous.

The build I originally put together came to a total of $1,001 but it had one crucial part missing: Windows. I know I could go down the Linux route and not have to worry about spending any money on an operating system, but for anyone new to PCs, that's really not an ideal entry point.

Eventually, I settled on a Zotac Gaming prebuilt for $900 at Newegg (which obviously does come with Windows), and then went off to find a nice monitor, keyboard, mouse, and headset to go with it.

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The Ryzen 5 5500 is our current pick for the best budget gaming CPU on the market right now. Yes, it's a relatively old processor, with an architecture dating from 2020, and the lack of L3 cache (just 16 MB) does it no favours in gaming. However, I can attest to its plucky spirit, having built a few systems with the chip, and its ultra-low price helps to offset the enormous cost of memory and storage.

For graphics duties, the Zotac Gaming Mek sports a GeForce RTX 5050, and just like the little Ryzen, it's our top recommendation for the best budget graphics card. It's nothing amazing, but for 1080p gameplay, it's pretty decent. Enable DLSS upscaling, and it'll handle competitive shooters just fine.