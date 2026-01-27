All Tap Simulator codes for January 2026: Tokens, potions, and crystals
All active Tap Simulator codes to get more eggs.
The Roblox community sure loves a pet-collecting sim, and with new Tap Simulator codes available for more potions and tokens, you'll be on your way to owning a whole zoo's worth of critters in no time. Your clicky finger will definitely get exhausted as you click, click, click to reach more mousy milestones, so increasing your multiplier ASAP with more lucky pets is your best bet to cutting all that work in half.
All active Tap Simulator codes
- russo - (5) Tokens
- lucky - (1) Luck Potion III
- tacos - (1) Taco Potion
- enchant - (5) Enchant Crystal
Expired Tap Simulator codes
- There are no expired Tap Simulator codes at this time.
How to redeem Tap Simulator codes
You can redeem codes in Tap Simulator by simply booting up the game and opening the codes window. There's no extra steps to join a Roblox group or Discord, and it doesn't matter if you just started or have played for weeks. It's quite nice compared to the usual list of tasks in other games.
- Launch Tap Simulator on Roblox
- Select the "Codes" button on the left side menu
- Copy and paste one of the active Tap Simulator codes from above
- Click the green arrow and you're done, it's that simple!
I haven't spotted any expired codes in Tap Simulator for now, so I can't tell you if they return a unique error message. The only one I've seen is for "Invalid Code," so if you're seeing the error in Tap Simulator try checking for typos and make sure you didn't copy an extra space.
Andrea has been covering games for nearly a decade, picking up bylines at IGN, USA Today, Fanbyte, and Destructoid before joining the PC Gamer team in 2025. She's got a soft spot for older RPGs and is willing to try just about anything with a lovey-dovey "I can fix them" romance element. Her weekly to-do always includes a bit of MMO time, endlessly achievement hunting and raiding in Final Fantasy 14. Outside of those staples, she's often got a few survival-crafting games on rotation and loves a good scare in co-op horror games.
