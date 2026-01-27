All Tap Simulator codes for January 2026: Tokens, potions, and crystals

The Roblox community sure loves a pet-collecting sim, and with new Tap Simulator codes available for more potions and tokens, you'll be on your way to owning a whole zoo's worth of critters in no time. Your clicky finger will definitely get exhausted as you click, click, click to reach more mousy milestones, so increasing your multiplier ASAP with more lucky pets is your best bet to cutting all that work in half.

All active Tap Simulator codes

russo - (5) Tokens

- (5) Tokens lucky - (1) Luck Potion III

- (1) Luck Potion III tacos - (1) Taco Potion

- (1) Taco Potion enchant - (5) Enchant Crystal

Expired Tap Simulator codes

There are no expired Tap Simulator codes at this time.

How to redeem Tap Simulator codes

(Image credit: Cursor Makers / Roblox)

You can redeem codes in Tap Simulator by simply booting up the game and opening the codes window. There's no extra steps to join a Roblox group or Discord, and it doesn't matter if you just started or have played for weeks. It's quite nice compared to the usual list of tasks in other games.

Launch Tap Simulator on Roblox Select the "Codes" button on the left side menu Copy and paste one of the active Tap Simulator codes from above Click the green arrow and you're done, it's that simple!

I haven't spotted any expired codes in Tap Simulator for now, so I can't tell you if they return a unique error message. The only one I've seen is for "Invalid Code," so if you're seeing the error in Tap Simulator try checking for typos and make sure you didn't copy an extra space.