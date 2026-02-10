All game codes for Abyss February 2026: Potions and Oxygen Pods

Abyss codes will help you get a head start on your fishing journey, immediately giving you things like Oxygen Pods to help you breathe while you go out fishing and potions to increase your speed. Since depleting oxygen is one of the main things that will hold you back while you go out fishing, it's important to get a hold of anything that'll help you stay out for longer. After all, you'll want to catch as many fish as possible to sell to the Kraken to afford all the best gear updates.

All active Abyss codes

Here are all the active codes currently available for Abyss:

RELEASE - 5x Oxygen Pod, 1x Speed Potion, 100x Star Shard

How to redeem Abyss codes

(Image credit: Roblox)

Before you can redeem any Abyss codes, you'll need to watch the opening cutscene and complete the tutorial. Once you've upgraded your first set of tools and spoken to the Kraken to receive the next Kraken quest, you'll be able to cash in your codes by doing the following:

Launch the experience in Roblox Click the cog icon in the top left corner of the screen Scroll down to the bottom of the menu until you see the "Redeem Codes" option Copy and paste or type in your code, then hit redeem and your rewards will immediately be credited to your account