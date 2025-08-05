All Tennis: Zero codes and how to redeem
Give yourself a little boost with these free rewards.
Tennis Zero codes are a great way to unlock free spins and get yourself some extra Yen to use in-game. You won't have to spend your time grinding away to earn these free spins either. You can unlock these rewards from the moment you boot up the experience, giving you the best head start in this anime-inspired tennis simulator.
These codes are also incredibly easy to redeem, and you can do so from the main menu. So, if you're looking for a way to get some decent rewards to send you on your way, codes are the way forward. To save you from sifting through pages and pages of potentially expired ones, here are all the active codes you can use right away.
All Tennis Zero codes
Code
Reward
CURVEDSHOTNERF
3 x Lucky Spin
3 x Lucky Flow Spin
SORRYFORSHUTDOWN3
5 x Lucky Spin
5 x Lucky Flow Spin
RANKHYPE
500 Yen
5 x Lucky Style Spin
5 x Lucky Flow Spin
UPDATE2
2,500 Yen
12 x Lucky Spin
Toxic Robux emote
JACKPOTBUFF
6 x Lucky Style Spin
6 x Lucky Flow Spin
SUPERPACKAGE
1,000 Yen
6 x Lucky Style Spin
6 x Zone Spin
600KLIKES
1,000 Yen
6 x Lucky Spin
SORRYFORSHUTDOWN2
2 x Lucky Style Spin
2 x Lucky Flow Spin
FIRSTUPD
500 Yen
2 x Lucky Flow Spin
2 x Lucky Style Spin
Expired Tennis Zero codes
- 50KREACTIONS
- 850KMEMBERS
- 350KLIKES
- 100KLIKES
- SORRYFORSHUTDOWN
- 500KMEMBERS
- 250KLIKES
- REWORKED
- SORRYFORSHUTDOWNAGAIN
How to redeem Tennis Zero codes
- Go to the main menu and find the codes tab.
- In the box labelled "codes" either copy and paste your code from above or type it out (Be careful to make sure everything is in the right case though as these codes are case sensitive).
- Hit enter once your code is in, and your spins and yen will immediately be credited to your account.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Kara is an evergreen writer. Having spent four years as a games journalist guiding, reviewing, or generally waffling about the weird and wonderful, she’s more than happy to tell you all about which obscure indie games she’s managed to sink hours into this week. When she’s not raising a dodo army in Ark: Survival Evolved or taking huge losses in Tekken, you’ll find her helplessly trawling the internet for the next best birdwatching game because who wants to step outside and experience the real thing when you can so easily do it from the comfort of your living room. Right?
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.