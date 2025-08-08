All Brainrot Evolution codes and how to redeem them
Using Brainrot Evolution codes is your best way of getting EXP potions and crates without having to either grind for them or spend your Robux. With how many codes Brainrot Evolution has on offer too, there are plenty of rewards for you to cash in to give yourself the best head start. Since a lot of these codes give you stacks of EXP, you should be able to level up your Brainrot in no time.
Brainrot Evolution codes can be redeemed from the Roblox main menu, too, so you don't need to go into the experience just to gather some rewards. With that said, codes are case sensitive, so if your code doesn't work the first time, be sure that everything is the right case before trying again.
All active Brainrot Evolution codes
Here are all the active Brainrot Evolution codes you can use right now:
- HOTSPOT - 2x Mega EXP Potions
- FixedBoss31 - 1x EXP Potion
- CODE897 - 4x Mega EXP Potions
- Lukeblox2 - 1x EXP Potion
- Abyss - 2x EXP Potions
- TUNG247 - 2x Lolo Crate
- TUNGTUNG13 - 2x Vault Crate
- TUNGTUNGx15 - 2x Vault Crate
- DUNGEON - 3x EXP Potions
- PIXSUMMEREVENT1 - 2x Vault Crate
- SummerPart2 - 3x EXP Potions
- Glorbo - 4x EXP Potions
- FIXED82 - 1x Lolo Crate
- BrainCore - 3x EXP Potions
- INDEX - 3x EXP Potions
- LOLO1 - 1x Lolo Crate
- FIXED27 - 1x Lolo Crate
- MATTEOOO - 3x EXP Potions
- Ambalabu - 2x EXP Potions
- Tralalero - 3x EXP Potions
- I2perfect1 - 2x EXP Potions
- lolgame1 - 2x EXP Potions
- release - 1x Win Potion
All expired Brainrot Evolution codes
- VOIDPART2
- JoinFix5
- VOIDEVENT
How to redeem Brainrot Evolution codes
To redeem Brainrot Evolution codes, you will need to:
- Open the Brainrot Evolution experience from the Roblox launcher
- Click the shop icon on the left side of the main menu
- Select the codes icon to the right of the text box
- Copy and paste the code from above or type the code into the box
- Click verify, and you will immediately get your rewards credited to your account
