All Brainrot Evolution codes and how to redeem them

Using Brainrot Evolution codes is your best way of getting EXP potions and crates without having to either grind for them or spend your Robux. With how many codes Brainrot Evolution has on offer too, there are plenty of rewards for you to cash in to give yourself the best head start. Since a lot of these codes give you stacks of EXP, you should be able to level up your Brainrot in no time.

Brainrot Evolution codes can be redeemed from the Roblox main menu, too, so you don't need to go into the experience just to gather some rewards. With that said, codes are case sensitive, so if your code doesn't work the first time, be sure that everything is the right case before trying again.

All active Brainrot Evolution codes

Here are all the active Brainrot Evolution codes you can use right now:

HOTSPOT - 2x Mega EXP Potions

FixedBoss31 - 1x EXP Potion

CODE897 - 4x Mega EXP Potions

Lukeblox2 - 1x EXP Potion

Abyss - 2x EXP Potions

TUNG247 - 2x Lolo Crate

TUNGTUNG13 - 2x Vault Crate

TUNGTUNGx15 - 2x Vault Crate

- 2x Vault Crate DUNGEON - 3x EXP Potions

- 3x EXP Potions PIXSUMMEREVENT1 - 2x Vault Crate

- 2x Vault Crate SummerPart2 - 3x EXP Potions

- 3x EXP Potions Glorbo - 4x EXP Potions

- 4x EXP Potions FIXED82 - 1x Lolo Crate

- 1x Lolo Crate BrainCore - 3x EXP Potions

- 3x EXP Potions INDEX - 3x EXP Potions

- 3x EXP Potions LOLO1 - 1x Lolo Crate

- 1x Lolo Crate FIXED27 - 1x Lolo Crate

- 1x Lolo Crate MATTEOOO - 3x EXP Potions

- 3x EXP Potions Ambalabu - 2x EXP Potions

- 2x EXP Potions Tralalero - 3x EXP Potions

- 3x EXP Potions I2perfect1 - 2x EXP Potions

- 2x EXP Potions lolgame1 - 2x EXP Potions

- 2x EXP Potions release - 1x Win Potion

All expired Brainrot Evolution codes

VOIDPART2

JoinFix5

VOIDEVENT

How to redeem Brainrot Evolution codes

To redeem Brainrot Evolution codes, you will need to:

Open the Brainrot Evolution experience from the Roblox launcher

Click the shop icon on the left side of the main menu

Select the codes icon to the right of the text box

Copy and paste the code from above or type the code into the box

Click verify, and you will immediately get your rewards credited to your account