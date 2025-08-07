All Heroes Battlegrounds codes and how to redeem them

Heroes Battlegrounds codes are a great way to get ahold of some new emotes and rewards that you wouldn't be able to get otherwise. Given how fast-paced and action-packed Heroes Battlegrounds can be, getting all the help you can get in whatever form is always appreciated. Since codes are easy to redeem from the start of the game, you might as well do it whenever you can, especially if you want to become the best fighter on the battlefield.

One thing to note is that Heroes Battlegrounds codes can't be redeemed in the same way other Roblox experiences use their code system, as you need to actually be in-game before you can start getting your rewards. Don't worry though, we've detailed everything you need to know below. Here's how you can start cashing in your Heroes Battlegrounds codes now.

All Heroes Battlegrounds codes

Here is every code you can currently redeem in Heroes Battlegrounds:

!code RobloxStudIoIsAmazing : 3x emotes

: 3x emotes !code SorryForClosing : 3x emotes

: 3x emotes !code 1BVisits : emote

: emote !code DelaysLotsofDelays : emote

: emote !code BillionsOfDelaysEven: emote

Expired Heroes Battlegrounds codes

!code OneMillionDelays

!code SorryForDelay

!code chunchiepartycontinued

!code chunchieparty

!code flamesmastery

!code halloween

!code 100k

How to redeem Heroes Battlegrounds codes

Unlike a lot of other Roblox experiences, Heroes Battlegrounds doesn't have a separate menu for you to start redeeming all your codes on. Instead, you need to:

Boot up the Heroes Battlegrounds experience Open the chat box with the speech bubble icon in the top left corner Type or copy and paste your code into the chat box Hit enter, as if you're sending a message, and you'll immediately unlock your rewards