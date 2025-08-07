All Heroes Battlegrounds codes and how to redeem them
A little reward goes a long way, and there are plenty of codes to redeem.
Heroes Battlegrounds codes are a great way to get ahold of some new emotes and rewards that you wouldn't be able to get otherwise. Given how fast-paced and action-packed Heroes Battlegrounds can be, getting all the help you can get in whatever form is always appreciated. Since codes are easy to redeem from the start of the game, you might as well do it whenever you can, especially if you want to become the best fighter on the battlefield.
One thing to note is that Heroes Battlegrounds codes can't be redeemed in the same way other Roblox experiences use their code system, as you need to actually be in-game before you can start getting your rewards. Don't worry though, we've detailed everything you need to know below. Here's how you can start cashing in your Heroes Battlegrounds codes now.
All Heroes Battlegrounds codes
Here is every code you can currently redeem in Heroes Battlegrounds:
- !code RobloxStudIoIsAmazing: 3x emotes
- !code SorryForClosing: 3x emotes
- !code 1BVisits: emote
- !code DelaysLotsofDelays: emote
- !code BillionsOfDelaysEven: emote
Expired Heroes Battlegrounds codes
- !code OneMillionDelays
- !code SorryForDelay
- !code chunchiepartycontinued
- !code chunchieparty
- !code flamesmastery
- !code halloween
- !code 100k
How to redeem Heroes Battlegrounds codes
Unlike a lot of other Roblox experiences, Heroes Battlegrounds doesn't have a separate menu for you to start redeeming all your codes on. Instead, you need to:
- Boot up the Heroes Battlegrounds experience
- Open the chat box with the speech bubble icon in the top left corner
- Type or copy and paste your code into the chat box
- Hit enter, as if you're sending a message, and you'll immediately unlock your rewards
Roblox codes: Cross-game freebies
Dress to Impress codes: Get fast fashion
Blue Lock Rivals codes: Gear for the pitch
Blox Fruits codes: Double XP and free stats
Fisch codes: Bring the best bait
Arise Crossover codes: Beat 'em up gear
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Kara is an evergreen writer. Having spent four years as a games journalist guiding, reviewing, or generally waffling about the weird and wonderful, she’s more than happy to tell you all about which obscure indie games she’s managed to sink hours into this week. When she’s not raising a dodo army in Ark: Survival Evolved or taking huge losses in Tekken, you’ll find her helplessly trawling the internet for the next best birdwatching game because who wants to step outside and experience the real thing when you can so easily do it from the comfort of your living room. Right?
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.