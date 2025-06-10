How to get diamondine dust in Dune: Awakening
Find this rare material, no mining required.
As you progress in Dune: Awakening, you'll need ever more obscure and rare materials. Long gone are the days of taking just a few steps and mining copious amounts of copper and iron to craft everything you need to survive the sands. Better gear demands better materials, so eventually you'll need to get diamondine dust.
Being an industrial byproduct, you don't need to mine anything to get this diamondine dust, though that actually makes it somewhat more challenging, as you'll need to know exactly where to loot to find it. Below, I'll go over the one location you can get diamondine dust, as well as a vendor that sells it—so long as you've got the solaris.
How to get diamondine dust in Dune: Awakening
You can find diamondine dust in containers in Mysa Tarill, a region in the top left corner of the map, past Western Vermillius Gap, right next to the Crossroads tradepost—a fast-travel location. It's a very small area, and I recommend farming the Mysa Tarill outpost, where you'll also find some intel.
As with all outposts, this area is packed with enemies, so bring a powerful weapon and some sturdy armour. This outpost in particular is very challenging, though, thanks to the wide open arena and enemy snipers pinning you down. But your hard work will be rewarded. Search every chest in the outpost, and you're sure to find at least a few pieces of diamondine dust.
If you've got the solaris to splash, you can also buy diamondine dust from Zoe at the Crossroads tradepost in Mysa Tarill, or from the weapon merchants in Arrakeen and Harko Village. But keep in mind that it costs 2,500 solaris for a taxi to the faction strongholds, on top of the 3,500 solaris to buy just one diamondine dust, so it's not very economical.
Alongside carbide scraps, diamondine dust is primarily used to build vehicles, including most parts of the scout ornithopter and buggy, making it a valuable material to stock up on as soon as you can. However, it's also used in a handful of gear recipes as well, including House, Adept, and Regis weapon sets.
Rory has made the fatal error of playing way too many live service games at once, and somehow still finding time for everything in between. Sure, he’s an expert at Destiny 2, Call of Duty, and more, but at what cost? He’s even sunk 1,000 hours into The Elder Scrolls Online over the years. At least he put all those hours spent grinding challenges to good use over the years as a freelancer and guides editor. In his spare time, he’s also an avid video creator, often breaking down the environmental design of his favourite games. If you can’t track him down, he’s probably lost in a cave with a bunch of dwarves shouting “rock and stone” to no end.
