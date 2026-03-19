I've spent over 100 hours in Crimson Desert—here are my top 20 quick tips to triumph in Pywel

It's tricky writing a Crimson Desert tips guide. Not because there's a lack of useful pointers to give, but frankly, because there are too many. This is a gigantic (with a capital G) game, and not just in pure map terms. With every quest played, it feels like you're being introduced to some other new system or storyline it'll take you hours to complete.

That said, I've boiled down my many hours with the game into 20 tips that I feel will serve you well starting out, but hopefully won't prove to be totally overwhelming.

Crimson Desert tips

1. Ring the bell in each city Is this an Assassins' Creed? Yes, it is. Ring the bell for a lovely panoramic zoom out that'll unlock the region map along with points of interest.

2. Spend your first Abyss Artifacts on health and stamina Stamina, in-particular, is godly in early boss fights since it determines your ability to block, attack, and sprint, but health will also stop you croaking quite so quickly, so make sure to invest some Abyss Artifacts. 3. Complete Requests to get more inventory space Need more space for your accumulated gubbins? Check the notice board, complete some mundane tasks for strangers, and they'll give you a few slots for your trouble. You can also buy slots in some shops, too.

4. Force Palm is kind of godly Whether you're struggling with a puzzle or a boss, try Force Palm-ing them. The Level 3 upgrade for consecutive strikes is especially good—I use its shockwave to kill entire herds of animals when hunting.

5. Seriously, you can punch your horse to heal it Force Palm: Healing can fix up your companions, but did you know you can also punch your horse. This'll save you using a Horse Stimulant item or going to the stables and paying to have it retrieved and revived. 6. Pet and feed your horse to unlock new skills Did you know your horse can double jump like Torrent in Elden Ring? Pet your horse and give it horse feed (either in the inventory menu or by discarding it) to increase its level and unlock new skills. Or just ride it around.

7. Refine your gear It's easy to refine gear at the Smithy in Crimson Desert. Most of the refinement levels cost copper and iron ore, which are both very easy to find. Also keep an eye out for Bloodstone since this is the max level refinement material.

8. Kicks are good. Try kicking. They are good against both humanoid bosses and enemies. Sprint at a baddie, press F (Y on controller) to hoof them in the face and knock them down. You can also unlock some fun grappling abilities in the skill tree like a clothesline. 9. Mysterious Energy areas hide fast travel points Those big question mark circles on the map either hide Abyss Nexus fast travel points, or puzzles that unlock Abyss Cressets. Granted, these are also fast travel points, but they'll give you an Abyss Artifact as well in the bargain.

10. Get more respecs by completing Sealed Abyss Artifact challenges You can find these strange cubes on roadside rocks throughout Pywel. Complete their challenges and you can earn Abyss Gears to slot in your gear, but also sometimes Faded Abyss Artifacts for a respec. Sealed Abyss Artifact rewards are listed in the challenges menu.

11. Sealed Abyss Artifacts will also shine if you hold up your lantern One easier way to find them, though, is to hold up your lantern while riding your horse, flying, or from a higher vantage, as they'll emit a shining white circle showing their location. 12. Sell recipes once you learn them After you read a recipe, sell it for cold hard coin. They are worth a surprising amount. Other legal ways to get quick cash early include arm wrestling, archery contests, and fist fighting

13. You can purchase items that aren't in vendor inventories If you spot something inside a shop that you want, use CTRL (or LB on controller) to look closer and see if it has a 'buy' option. There are often items you can buy that aren't included in the vendor's inventory.

14. Steal sensibly Once you find a mask and can start committing crimes, be sure to steal in moderation. That's because it reduces your Contribution whether you're caught or not, meaning you'll have fewer points to purchase fancy gear from the Contribution Shop. 15. Use grindstones and anvils whenever you find them Doing so will play a tiny little cutscene and afterwards your weapons will deal extra damage for a while and your armour will protect you better.

16. Cook lots and equip food for quick consumption In Crimson Desert, food is healing, so keep a lot of it to hand. Hold F3 (right D-pad on controller) to bring up your consumables wheel and equip the food you want for quick use in the bottom left. 17. Blinding Flash is a peak puzzle ability It's easy to forget about after the intro, but you can use Blinding Flash to burn vegetation, such as vines blocking something, and it'll even show you when cables are powered, making it useful in many Abyss puzzles.

18. You can learn free skills by watching enemies and bosses When you see a skill with 'observe this skill in action to learn it' on it, you can get it for free from a certain enemy or boss if you see them perform it a few times.

19. Keep your guard up and grab Keen Senses Level 2 Holding CTRL (LB on controller) in combat will let you lock onto enemies, but also raise your guard to block incoming attacks at the cost of stamina. If you press it just as an attack lands, you can parry some enemies and bosses also. If you upgrade Keen Senses to Level 2 in the spirit skill tree, you'll also get a really useful enhanced dodge. 20. Watch out for Palmar Pills during main quests You can find these sparkling little balls in lots of different places throughout the game's main quests and they'll let you revive at 30% HP when you die, rather than having to respawn, or start a boss from the beginning.