Recommended reading

Best Dune: Awakening class mentor, homeworld, and caste to pick during character creation

Guides
By published

Scary decisions with mostly small repercussions.

Best Dune: Awakening homeworld, caste, and mentor - A close-up shot of a customised masculine character standing with a backdrop of fire.
(Image credit: Funcom)
Jump to:

Unlike most sandbox survival games, Dune: Awakening gives you a great deal of character customisation beyond just the appearance of your poor little survivor. After deciding on their look, you'll have an intense…discussion (read: interrogation) with the reverend mother, where you'll need to pick your homeworld, caste, and mentor.

Each of these three character customisation options has an impact on your survivor's abilities in gameplay, whether it's during combat or conversation. Arrakis is a harsh desert filled with hungry sandworms, so it's wise to give yourself the best start possible. Below you'll find an overview of all the homeworlds, castes, and class mentors, plus which ones you should pick. I'll start with the best classes, as that's the most important decision during character creation.

Best Dune: Awakening mentor/class

(Image credit: Funcom)

Mentors are effectively different classes, granting you a unique skill tree full of abilities and passive buffs. You'll unlock the first ability in your chosen class straightaway, and you'll have to unlock the rest as you level up, earn skill points, and train.

Importantly, choosing a mentor only decides your starting class—you can unlock additional skill trees through trainers. Use our Dune: Awakening trainer locations guide to upgrade your starting class, unlock the remaining mentors that you didn't pick, and unlock brand-new skill trees like the Planetologist.

The best mentor to pick is the Mentat, which gives you the Sentinel turret that can easily take out entire camps. The second-best skill tree of the bunch here is the Trooper, but there's no point picking this class at the start of the game since it happens to be the first trainer you'll meet anyhow, while the Mentat trainer is much later on. Picking Mentat first means you can have your cake and eat it too, using both the turret and the handy grappling hook very early in the game.

(Image credit: Funcom)

These are the four mentor classes you can pick during character creation:

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Mentor

Skill Tree

Starting Ability

Swordmaster

Focuses on close-quarters martial combat.

Knee Charge - Propel yourself forward into battle by charging at an enemy.

Bene Gesserit Acolyte

Emphasises physical mastery and mental manipulation.

Voice: Compel - Use the Voice to force someone towards you.

Mentat

Focuses on recon and area denial.

The Sentinel - Deploys a turret that fires at anything that moves in its line of sight.

Trooper

All about offensive mobility and demolitions.

Shigawire Claw - Fires a grappling hook that quickly pulls you towards the target location.

Best Dune: Awakening homeworld

(Image credit: Funcom)

Your homeworld is actually the first choice you have to make, and it's largely lore-based, with little actual impact on gameplay, so pick whichever one sounds the coolest to you.

In gameplay, you will occasionally see a dialogue prompt that uses your unique trait, but these won't significantly impact or alter your experience. Each trait is about as useful as the others, it's more a matter of whether you want your character to be wise, deceptive, techy, and so on. You'll also unlock a unique emote to rep your homeworld out in the wilds, for what it's worth.

These are the five homeworld options available to you:

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Homeworld

Dialogue Trait

Unique Emote

Geidi Prime

Deception

Harkonnen Curse

Chusuk

Cultured

Chusuk Music

Caladan

Honourable

Atreides Salute

Kaitain

Political

Kaitain Bow

Ix

Technologist

Ixian Secret

Best Dune: Awakening caste

(Image credit: Funcom)

Much like your homeworld (even more so, actually), your caste is a roleplaying feature first and foremost, giving your character a backstory about their rank in society. You'll also unlock a second dialogue trait, which is unique and separate from the homeworld ones, so don't worry about overlapping. These traits also crop up every now and then during conversations with very little in the way of tangible consequences.

Here are all three castes you can choose from:

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Caste

Dialogue Trait

Bondsmen

Bondsmen

Na-Familia

Nobility

Pyon

Pyon

Rory Norris
Guides Writer

Rory has made the fatal error of playing way too many live service games at once, and somehow still finding time for everything in between. Sure, he’s an expert at Destiny 2, Call of Duty, and more, but at what cost? He’s even sunk 1,000 hours into The Elder Scrolls Online over the years. At least he put all those hours spent grinding challenges to good use over the years as a freelancer and guides editor. In his spare time, he’s also an avid video creator, often breaking down the environmental design of his favourite games. If you can’t track him down, he’s probably lost in a cave with a bunch of dwarves shouting “rock and stone” to no end.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.