How to use blood purifiers in Dune: Awakening

Scavenging and exploring in the scorching sun of Arrakis is thirsty work, which is awkward as, y'know, it's a desert with little in the way of hydration. To get around this problem in Dune: Awakening, you can use blood purifiers to turn your enemies' blood into drinkable water. Is it disgusting? Completely. But it's also necessary to survive.

Despite researching, crafting, and using a blood purifier actually being a main objective early on, you're given little in the way of a tutorial for actually using it. The confusing menus don't make matters any easier. To save you from turning into a raisin and collapsing in your base, so close to salvation, here's how to use one of the best ways to get water in Dune: Awakening.

How to use a blood purifier in Dune: Awakening

During the Water From Blood main quest early on in Dune: Awakening, you're instructed to research schematics for the basic exsanguination kit and blood purifier. To actually use them to make water, you need to:

Craft the improvised blood extractor and at least one small blood sack. Place the blood purifier in your base using the Construction Tool. Kill any enemy and drain their blood using the blood extractor—you'll see an icon above any suitable corpse, and each basic blood sack can hold three bodies' worth. Interact with the blood purifier and select "deposit blood", at which point it will slowly process this into water. If you've drained multiple bodies, you'll need to deposit multiple times. To use the water after it's been processed, you can either drink it immediately by holding E when looking at the blood purifier, or, if you have a literjon (like a water bottle), click "deposit water" when interacting with it to save it for later while exploring.

You'll only have access to the basic exsanguination kit when you start out, but you'll be able to get better tools later on that make this process much quicker. However, it's worth pointing out that you can carry multiple blood sacks and place more than one purifier in your base, so you can make it more efficient immediately if you have the resources.

Since processing blood into water takes quite a bit of time, and the machine can only hold so much of each, it's worth filling it up with blood before and after each expedition you do, so you'll also have drinking water available.