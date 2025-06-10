Let's face it, getting an ornithopter to completely avoid the worm-infested sands of Dune: Awakening is the main goal. It's quick, it's easy, and you can haul resources back and forth. As you'd expect, though, it's expensive to craft, requiring the extremely hard-to-find carbide scraps.

Below, I'll go over the one location where you can find carbide scraps, as well as a vendor that sells it, so you can get to crafting your very own ornithopter in no time. Just be prepared to fight for it.

How to get carbide scraps in Dune: Awakening

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Funcom) (Image credit: Funcom)

You'll find carbide scraps in containers in the Mysa Tarill outpost, a region in the top left corner of the map, past Western Vermillius Gap, right next to the Crossroads tradepost. This makes for a convenient fast-travel location once you've visited it for the first time.

This area is particularly well-guarded, so bring a powerful weapon, some sturdy armour, and lots and lots of bandages. Once you've cleared it out, search every chest in the area to find a few carbide scraps, as well as the usual intel hidden in outposts.

Don't fancy fighting for it? If you've got the cash to splash, then you can also buy carbide scraps for 3,500 solaris from Zoe at the Crossroads tradepost in Mysa Tarill, or from the weapon merchants in Arrakeen and Harko Village. Given how expensive this can get, I don't recommend taking this option. Try your luck in the Mysa Tarill outpost first.

You'll need heaps of carbide scraps and diamondine dust to build vehicles, including the prized scout ornithopter and buggy. In fact, you need 14 diamondine dust and seven carbide scraps for a complete ornithopter, so you'll likely need to clear Mysa Tarill a few times before you have what you need. It's also used in a handful of gear recipes as well, including the Adept sword, and the Regis sword and rapier.