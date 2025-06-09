How to get spice-infused copper dust in Dune: Awakening
Stockpile this enhanced metal to craft the best-quality items.
There are tons of unique items to craft even early on in Dune: Awakening, like the must-have Emperor's Wings. To fabricate them, though, you'll need both a special one-time crafting permit, and plenty of spice-infused copper dust.
Marked by a purple background, unique items aren't necessarily always the best gear for the occasion, but each one provides a special benefit that makes them worth collecting. You'll typically find unique permits—letting you craft a single instance of the gear—by completing dungeon-like activities, though you can also get them on the Exchange, or find them hidden while out exploring.
How to get spice-infused copper dust in Dune: Awakening
You can find spice-infused copper dust in containers at the end of shipwrecks and testing stations. Given how valuable this material is, it's heavily guarded, and you'll generally need to fight your way through each dungeon to get it.
You'll find spice-infused copper dust in small batches, which is often just enough to craft a unique item. Thankfully, this material is already processed, so you don't need to hunt for mining outcrops or complete any extra steps to collect this item; simply pick it up from containers.
Naturally, more powerful items cost more resources, and chances are you'll need to craft another sooner rather than later. The good news is that you can farm dungeon activities to stockpile spice-infused copper dust quickly—at least this was the case in the alpha version I played previously. Early on, I suggest completing the Imperial Testing Station No. 2 a couple of times to hoard what you need for useful early items like the unique Literjon you can buy at Griffin's Reach Trade Post, and the Emperor's Wings.
Rory has made the fatal error of playing way too many live service games at once, and somehow still finding time for everything in between. Sure, he’s an expert at Destiny 2, Call of Duty, and more, but at what cost? He’s even sunk 1,000 hours into The Elder Scrolls Online over the years. At least he put all those hours spent grinding challenges to good use over the years as a freelancer and guides editor. In his spare time, he’s also an avid video creator, often breaking down the environmental design of his favourite games. If you can’t track him down, he’s probably lost in a cave with a bunch of dwarves shouting “rock and stone” to no end.
