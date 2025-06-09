How to pay your taxes in Dune: Awakening
Pay your taxes or face the wrath of the emperor.
Arrakis might be a lawless desert where you can stake a claim wherever you please, but you'll still need to pay taxes in Dune: Awakening. No, it's not fair, as it's not like there's even any public services on Arrakis, just bandits, shipwrecks, political tension, and lots of sand. But pay you must, or the emperor will send his hounds.
You're only given a passing explanation of how taxes work in Dune: Awakening, and it's not actually that helpful, so you're likely to unwittingly fail to pay your taxes while you figure it out. Don't worry, though, to keep your base safe, I'll go over how to pay your taxes to the empire and when.
How to pay your taxes in Dune: Awakening
You can pay your taxes by visiting an Imperial Tax Representative in Arrakeen or Harko Village, which you can travel to by paying 2,500 solaris for a taxi at any tradepost or flying there using your own ornithopter. Speak to the officer, who'll be marked on your map, and simply select "I'd like to pay my taxes", where you can choose to either pay in full or just for a single sub-fief.
It's quick and simple to pay your taxes, which is handy as you'll need to do it regularly to avoid the consequences—the sardukar. However, keep in mind that if you're paying for a taxi to take you to either faction's stronghold each time it's due, rather than flying over there yourself, the cost quickly stacks up. I recommend getting an ornithopter of your own and flying to the edge of the map to access Arrakeen and Harko Village to save solaris in the long run.
You'll need to pay taxes on any sub-fiefs you have, meaning you'll end up paying quite a hefty chunk of solaris each cycle if you have two bases. You can check how much you owe and when it's due by interacting with your sub-fief console—which I guarantee you've never looked at since your first placed it, so you'll likely discover that you owe the emperor quite a bit of coin, and that it's already long overdue.
Rory has made the fatal error of playing way too many live service games at once, and somehow still finding time for everything in between. Sure, he’s an expert at Destiny 2, Call of Duty, and more, but at what cost? He’s even sunk 1,000 hours into The Elder Scrolls Online over the years. At least he put all those hours spent grinding challenges to good use over the years as a freelancer and guides editor. In his spare time, he’s also an avid video creator, often breaking down the environmental design of his favourite games. If you can’t track him down, he’s probably lost in a cave with a bunch of dwarves shouting “rock and stone” to no end.
