How to get erythrite crystals in Dune: Awakening
Track down this rare and valuable gem.
While most materials in Dune: Awakening are easy to find while you're exploring, especially since the map tells you what you'll get from specific activities, erythrite crystals are an exception. These gems are hard to come by unless you know exactly where to look.
Below I'll go over where you'll find erythrite crystals and the best location to farm them. If you're in the market for cobalt paste, then head here and stock up on erythrite first. As a word of warning, erythrite crystals are, unsurprisingly, very heavy. I recommend emptying your inventory beforehand or bringing a vehicle like the buggy to help haul some back.
How to get erythrite crystals in Dune: Awakening
You can find erythrite crystals in the large underground tunnel cutting through Hagga Rift, which you can access after progressing to Vermilius Gap. You want to start at the east entrance to the tunnels, near Vermillius Gap and Riftwatch, and keep going down and further in. About halfway into the tunnel, you'll begin to find erythrite deposits in the rock walls. Grab all the erythrite crystals you see as you work your way to the other end. Again, a vehicle like the buggy, or even a sandbike, makes this much easier.
Since they're large pink crystals jutting out of rocks, they're pretty hard to miss down in the dark. However, you'll need at least a Cutteray MK.2 to mine erythrite crystals, with higher-quality lasers increasing your efficiency.
Erythrite crystals are a key component in cobalt paste, which is an important ingredient in mid and late-game gear, including vehicles like the buggy and the ornithopter. While you don't need tons of erythrite for just one cobalt paste, you need lots of cobalt paste, so you'd better get farming.
Dune: Awakening guide: All our tips and tricks
Dune: Awakening Trial of Aql locations: Spicy
Dune: Awakening trainer locations: Basic and advanced mentors
Dune: Awakening sandbike: Get your first ride
Dune: Awakening fast travel: Arrakis taxis
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Rory has made the fatal error of playing way too many live service games at once, and somehow still finding time for everything in between. Sure, he’s an expert at Destiny 2, Call of Duty, and more, but at what cost? He’s even sunk 1,000 hours into The Elder Scrolls Online over the years. At least he put all those hours spent grinding challenges to good use over the years as a freelancer and guides editor. In his spare time, he’s also an avid video creator, often breaking down the environmental design of his favourite games. If you can’t track him down, he’s probably lost in a cave with a bunch of dwarves shouting “rock and stone” to no end.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.