While most materials in Dune: Awakening are easy to find while you're exploring, especially since the map tells you what you'll get from specific activities, erythrite crystals are an exception. These gems are hard to come by unless you know exactly where to look.

Below I'll go over where you'll find erythrite crystals and the best location to farm them. If you're in the market for cobalt paste, then head here and stock up on erythrite first. As a word of warning, erythrite crystals are, unsurprisingly, very heavy. I recommend emptying your inventory beforehand or bringing a vehicle like the buggy to help haul some back.

How to get erythrite crystals in Dune: Awakening

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Funcom) (Image credit: Funcom)

You can find erythrite crystals in the large underground tunnel cutting through Hagga Rift, which you can access after progressing to Vermilius Gap. You want to start at the east entrance to the tunnels, near Vermillius Gap and Riftwatch, and keep going down and further in. About halfway into the tunnel, you'll begin to find erythrite deposits in the rock walls. Grab all the erythrite crystals you see as you work your way to the other end. Again, a vehicle like the buggy, or even a sandbike, makes this much easier.

Since they're large pink crystals jutting out of rocks, they're pretty hard to miss down in the dark. However, you'll need at least a Cutteray MK.2 to mine erythrite crystals, with higher-quality lasers increasing your efficiency.

Erythrite crystals are a key component in cobalt paste, which is an important ingredient in mid and late-game gear, including vehicles like the buggy and the ornithopter. While you don't need tons of erythrite for just one cobalt paste, you need lots of cobalt paste, so you'd better get farming.