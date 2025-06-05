How to repair in Dune: Awakening

Traversing all of those scorching deserts and abandoned research facilities takes a toll on everything in Dune: Awakening, including whatever guns, gear, or vehicles you bring along for the mission. You'll want to repair gear and items before heading out on any lengthy excursions, lest you get caught unarmed, naked, and chased by a giant worm through the open sands.

Repairing Dune's arsenal of gadgets isn't too complicated, but you'll want to start thinking about it early, as some items decay faster than others and require more resources to make them as good as new.

How to repair items in Dune: Awakening

(Image credit: Funcom)

First and foremost, you'll need to research a Repair Station to restore the durability of armor, weapons, and tools in Dune: Awakening. It's available through the Maintenance quest in the Vermillius Gap Journey. After building the Repair Station, simply interact with the machine to slot in your item and any raw materials needed for mending.

A quick overview on repairs in Dune: Awakening

✔️Research the Welding Torch and Repair Station

✔️Complete the Maintenance quest in the Vermillius Gap

✔️You can only repair items you have the recipe for

✔️Repairs require a few materials from the original recipe

✔️Make sure your Repair Station has enough circuit power

As a quick reminder, monitor your base's circuit power when building fancy new machinery. The Repair Station adds a small +20 circuit power to your energy consumption, but that adds up quickly if you're running a single, inefficient generator early on.

How to repair vehicles in Dune: Awakening

(Image credit: Funcom)

The Welding Tool repairs sandbikes and other vehicles with low durability using Welding Wire. Both are made in the Fabricator, and all you'll do is interact with any parked vehicle while the Welding Torch is equipped. Just watch your supply of wire, as repairs chew through them fast when you're traveling.

How to repair buildings Dune: Awakening

This one is a little less complicated, as you'll just need the Construction Tool to repair damaged structures. It's the same thing used to build a base, so if you've gotten that far, repairing crumbling base walls should be well within the budget.

Simply equip the Construction Tool while standing on any land you've parked a Sub-fief on, aim it at the wall or roof, and swap to Repair instead of Build in the bottom right menu.