How to get Jasmium Crystal in Dune: Awakening

The struggle to find Jasmium Crystal in Dune: Awakening is one of the biggest challenges standing between you and the endgame. You'll need Jasmium (along with Aluminum Ingots) to make Duraluminum at a Medium Ore Refinery. The ingots are used in making things like your first Spice Refinery and Cutteray Mk5.

But before you can even begin gathering those raw materials, there are some nasty environmental hazards to contend with. To help with later grinds, I'll throw in a little debrief on what to prepare for farming the late game mineral, along with where to get Jasmium Ore in Sheol.

Dune: Awakening Jasmium Crystal locations

Keep in mind that Coriolis storms reshuffle the exact locations for any resource nodes. This map outlines general locations I've found, and more Jasmium markers indicate spawn density. (Image credit: Funcom)

You can find Jasmium Crystals in Sheol, just along the southern mid-section of the region. As long as you're prepared for the radiation and have at least an Industrial Cutteray Mk4, you'll be able to farm Jasmium.

It's easiest to enter Sheol from the world map on an Ornithopter—I like approaching from the 7-8 o'clock side to the southwest. Look for big crystals sitting in yellowish puddles of goo; that's Jasmium. Don't stand in it, either. It'll kick your radiation to level 3, and that's when things get dangerous.

(Image credit: Funcom)

Jasmium Crystals are heavy, so you won't get a ton farming with just a cutteray. I've got a few tips at the end of this guide for ways to pump up those numbers, but this should suffice for now.

Tips for mining Jasmium

(Image credit: Funcom)

If you've made the mistake of wandering into Sheol unprepared, then the unpleasant side effects of radiation are no stranger. Fortunately for you, I've gone sauntering in and died more than once, so I've got mining Jasmium down to a science. Kind of.

Before you embark on any Spice-fueled adventuring into the southwestern Hagga Basin, make sure you bring:

Industrial Cutteray Mk4 - The Aluminum-grade cutteray is the first that's capable of mining Jasmium Ore.

- The Aluminum-grade cutteray is the first that's capable of mining Jasmium Ore. Radiation Suit Mk4 - This is the first suit available for the job and costs 20 research points. You should see it on the combat page with the other Aluminum crafts.

I'd also suggest traveling by Ornithopter your first time so you can get in and out of radiated zones faster. You can also bring Iodine Pills, but that recipe calls for Duraluminum, so you may not have any initially. Either way, it's not a big deal, and my Ornithopter got me in and out fast enough when my radiation levels spiked too high.

Make the Jasmium Crystal grind a little easier

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Funcom) (Image credit: Funcom)

When things get serious and it's time to ramp up your Jasmium farm game, I've got a few more tips for mining more in a single trip: