All Dune: Awakening trainer locations

Though you can only pick one class during character creation, Dune: Awakening trainers offer another way to learn the art of all five specializations—so don't worry too much about locking yourself into one skill tree. After picking a starting class between the Trooper, Planetologist, Mentat, Bene Gesserit, or Swordmaster, the other four class specialists will take you as their pupil.

Well, that is if you can find them between the survival-crafting game's winding caves, treacherous deserts, and hostile camps. To help pave the way, we've mapped out all of the basic Dune: Awakening trainer locations, plus outlined whatever quest they send you off on to satisfy their bar for admissions.

Once you've completed those, it'll be time to learn from the advanced trainers, unlocking the path to upgraded techniques, passives, and abilities. Don't worry about using skill points wrong along the way either; it's pretty easy to respec in Dune: Awakening.

Dune: Awakening Trooper Trainer Location

Ghavouri, the Trooper trainer in Dune: Awakening as he assigned you the Trooper Basics: Proving Grounds quest.

Ghavouri is the Dune: Awakening Trooper trainer, and you can find him upon reaching Griffin's Trading Outpost. He's got quite the beef with a few local gang leaders in the basin, so if you agree to take them out in the Proving Grounds quest, he'll owe you a favor and unlock the Trooper skill tree.

Rewards 2,000 solari, 700 XP

Trooper Basics: Proving Grounds

✔️Kill Aatu Golven in Kaleff's Stand

✔️Kill Kirsi Tol in Shamal Tunnel

✔️Kill Cardanus Cardanus Ulun in Edgeway Cavern

✔️Report back to Ghavouri at Griffin's Reach

Dune: Awakening Planetologist Trainer Location



Derek Chinara is the basic Planetologist trainer in Dune: Awakening. He's camped out just above Imperial Testing Station No. 2, and agrees to mentor you after completing the Minmic Film recovery quest.

Rewards 2,000 solari, 700 XP

Planetologist Basics: Mimic Film Recovery

✔️Enter Imperial Testing Station No. 2

✔️Find the Minimic Film

✔️Return to Derek at his camp

Dune: Awakening Mentat Trainer Location



The basic Dune Awakening Mentat trainer, Samin Moro, stands just outside of Riftwatch. She'll ask you bring her some easy-to-farm items, then travel back across to the far west side of Eastern Vermillius Gap to the Kirab Camp near Suk Alusus. You'll fight your way down a long corridor, then pick up the ID bracelet on the right side.

The door that the ID bracelet opens is just across the room, so go inside and poison the supply container. Bummer for those guys, but at least Samin will teach you Mentat basics now.

Rewards 6,500 solari, 700 XP

Mentat Basics: First Blood

✔️Deliver 100 Plant Fiber

✔️Deliver 40 Iron Ore

✔️Plant the poison

✔️Report back to Riftwatch

Dune: Awakening Bene Gesserit Trainer Location



To find Sister Mesa, the basic Bene Gesserit trainer, you'll need to head to Helius Gate, which is in the Eastern Shield Wall region. You'll find Helius Gate directly north of The Wreck of the Pallas, the large PvP-enabled shipwreck in Western Vermillius Gap.

You may find it easier to reach Sister Mesa if you drive north but keep to the east of the massive cliff wall Helius Gate sits upon, which will take you past Pinnacle Station (where you can find the Swordmaster trainer, see below). Once you're at Pinnacle Station, you can turn left and loop southward to drive easily up to Helius Gate.

Rewards: 7,000 solari, 700 XP

Bene Gesserit Basics: The Missing Pieces

✔️Find the text "Lisan al-Gaib and..."

✔️Find the text "The Mahdi's Blade"

✔️Deliver "Lisan al-Gaib and..." to Sister Mesa

✔️Deliver "The Mahdi's Blade" the Sister Mesa

Dune: Awakening Swordmaster Trainer Location



Dune: Awakening's basic Swordmaster trainer, Arno, is in Pinnacle Station, the trading post in the Jabal-Eifrit Al-gharb region. To reach it, head due north from The Wreck of the Pallas, the large shipwreck in Western Vermillius Gap. The trading posts looks just like the others (Griffin's Rest and The Anvil) so it's easy to spot from a distance.

Arno, the Swordmaster trainer in Pinnacle Station, Jabal Eifrit Al-gharb