Dune: Awakening Eighth Trial of Aql puzzle solutions

The Eighth Trial of Aql isn't like the seven other Dune: Awakening story quests that came before it. You can't even get inside the trial without passing a test on Dune lore, and once you're in the trial you'll have to beat several more puzzles to complete it.

You need to complete these trials in order, so before using this guide, make sure you've already found Dune: Awakening locations for all eight Trials of Aql. These trials provide important survival gear you'll need for the rest of the game. With the prep work done, it's time to set your sights on the Eastern Shield Wall.

Eighth Trial of Aql location

To reach the trial, you'll need to head to the base of the Eastern Shield Wall where the regions of Mysa Tarill and Jabal Eifrit Al-Gharab meet. Down at ground level, you'll find a passageway marked with a purple emblem leading into the cliffside.

Once inside Sietch Ta'lab, head through the large chamber toward the ornate door. There may be one or two enemies in the chamber.

Note: Only one player can enter the Sietch at a time. If you go to this trial with co-op partners, or if another player is inside it when you get there, you will have to wait for them to complete it before you can begin.

First puzzle solution

When you interact with the ornate door, you'll be asked six multiple-choice questions. Have you been paying close attention and taking notes about the lore of Dune: Awakening for the past twenty hours?

Me neither, so here are the answers to the Eighth Trial of Aql's first quiz:

Nilotic al-Qurouba

Poritrin

Salusa Secundus

Bela Tegeuse

Rossak

Thurgrod

Harmonthep

Eighth Trial of Aql: Second Puzzle Solution

The second puzzle in the Eighth Trial of Aql tests your problem-solving skills through Freman glyphs. Using the up and down buttons on the platform, cycle through the glyphs until you get the correct combination.

Here's the solution for Lesson 1, Lesson 2, and Lesson 3:

Eighth Trial of Aql: Third Puzzle Solution

The third and final puzzle in the Eighth Trial of Aql involves turning a large circle on the floor made of three rings to the correct configuration so a door will open. Start with the inner ring, then select the middle ring, then finally adjust the outer ring.

Here's the configuration to solve the last trial's third puzzle:

Note: In the image above and below, I am facing the door with the altar at my back. The image below offers a wider look, showing the altar at the bottom of the frame with the door at the top.

That's all of the puzzles you'll need to solve to complete the eighth trial. At the end, a group of cultists will invade the Sietch and you'll need to defeat them, so be prepared!

This trial rewards you with the Fremen Deathstill recipe, which allows you to pick up dead bodies and turn them into water at your base.